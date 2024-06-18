How the Cubs are filling Mike Tauchman's spot in the lineup and on the roster as he lands on the IL

When the Cubs are winning and (more often) losing games by such slim margins, any injury is magnified. That was the case when outfielder Mike Tauchman landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin on Tuesday.

He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain, which will likely take about four weeks to heal, manager Craig Counsell said. So, there was no reason to delay the move. The day after Tauchman beat out an infield single and came up hobbled, the Cubs put him on the IL and recalled Miles Mastrobuoni.

“Mike’s been a very consistent offensive presence for us, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And that will be missed, absolutely. The left-handed bat, the ability to get on base, his ball-strike decisions are as good as anybody, really, in baseball. And so that on-base component definitely will be missed.”

Tauchman was leading the team in on-base percentage (.359) and was second in walk rate (12.9%) entering the Cubs’ game against the Giants on Tuesday. He’d been Counsell’s choice to lead off against right-handed starting pitching for over a month.

On Tuesday against Giants right-hander Logan Webb, second baseman Nico Hoerner led off the Cubs batting order.

“I’m hoping that Nico can take it, and … we can use this as an opportunity to really get Nico going,” Counsell said. I think that’s really important for our offense, just to get him going as much as anything, regardless of where he hits in the lineup.”

Hoerner was the Cubs’ everyday leadoff hitter from mid-April through early May. And he held onto the spot against left-handed starters — after a week on the bench with hamstring tightness — until he fractured his right hand a week and a half ago.

Since returning from the injury, Hoerner has batted in the No. 6 spot. But Counsell said Hoerner’s hand is doing “pretty good.” Entering Tuesday, Hoerner was hitting .196 over the previous six weeks.

The Cubs were limited in their options to replace Tauchman on the active roster. Alexander Canario and Brennen Davis, the two outfielders on the Cubs 40-man roster and in Triple-A, are banged up. Canario left the Iowa Cubs game Saturday with an injury, and Davis hasn’t played since last Tuesday.

Asked if the team considered calling up a player who wasn’t already on the 40-man roster, Counsell said: “At this point, the way that the lineups were going, we were kind of sitting one of these guys every day. And so, really didn’t see opportunities for a lot of playing time.”

He was referring to left-handed hitters Tauchman, Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong. So, with Tauchman out, most of his at-bats are expected to go to Busch and Crow-Armstrong.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster is full, so to add a player, they would have had to clear a spot.

Before Tauchman’s injury, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was asked about the merits of calling up a prospect like outfielder Owen Caissie, who had hit five home runs this month alone through Monday.

“There’s no question that we have a lot of upper-level bats that are performing at a very high level – and, for their age, an exceptionally high level,” he said. “Certainly, we have those conversations; we talk about how they’re doing all the time, and what’s left in their development. … But I don’t see any one young bat coming up here and sparking the offense.”

Counsell was up front with Mastrobuoni about his role from early on, making clear that he would move back and forth between the majors and Triple-A throughout the season. With sporadic major-league at-bats, he was only hitting .125 entering Tuesday. But he was just starting to heat up in Triple-A, going 10-for-17 in his last four games. In a bench role, he provides depth at multiple positions.