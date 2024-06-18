Cubs pay their respects to baseball legend Willie Mays

Before Cubs manager Craig Counsell took postgame questions, he wanted to share a few words about baseball legend Willie Mays, who died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 93.

“He should be on the Mount Rushmore of baseball players, and a legend in our game,” Counsell said. “I got to meet him a couple times, and he was the kind of person – along with Hank Aaron, frankly – that just made you nervous because of how great they were. It was sad news to hear during the game today.”

The Cubs put a graphic of Mays on the Wrigley Field video boards Tuesday during their game against the Giants, who Mays represented on the field for over two decades. Fans rose to their feet to honor him with an ovation.

After the game, several Cubs players weighed in on the impact of the “Say Hey Kid.”

Cody Bellinger: “Wearing the number 24 is special. He was one of the best players in our game. And even just seeing him around a few times around the field was a true blessing. So, unbelievable guy, and best wishes to his family right now. ... A true legend.”

Dansby Swanson: “He’s an icon in our game, probably consensus Top 5 player to ever grace this earth and somebody that meant a lot to a lot of people. And you could just tell by the reaction, not only around our clubhouse, but just baseball in general. To lose somebody that’s special, that’s regarded highly in so many ways, not just on the field, is just really, really sad news. And obviously we’re thinking and praying for the Mays family and ... the Giants organization, and all the other people’s lives that he touched.”

Justin Steele: “I just wanted to give my condolences to the Mays family and acknowledge everything that he meant to the game. He was beloved by a ton of people.”