Cubs lose 5-2 to Mets and "haven’t really earned the right" to look at NL competitors

The Cubs are one of a handful of National League teams near .500 who have realistic hopes of snagging a wild card spot. Yet the Cubs have other things to worry about, not who’s around them in the league’s muddy standings.

“We haven’t really earned the right to really look at other people too much,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “We’ve got things to take care of on our own end as far as playing good baseball and the rest of it will work out from there. You’ve got to imagine a couple of those teams that are floating around .500 improve and either make moves or improve internally and play better baseball.

“We’re definitely struggling to be the best version of ourselves and one of them.”

Those struggles continued in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Mets in front of 39,417 at Wrigley Field. Javier Assad gave up back-to-back homers in the third to Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, and allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Mark Vientos added an eighth-inning home run off Tyson Miller that landed above the center field batter’s eye.

Meanwhile, the Cubs offense did little against New York starter Luis Severino. The Cubs’ best chance facing Severino, who struck out 10, came in the sixth, when Miguel Amaya singled and Hoerner was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. But Severino fanned Michael Busch and Cody Bellinger before Seiya Suzuki flew out to center to end the threat.

Christopher Morel homered for the second straight day, hitting a two-run shot in the seventh off New York’s Dedniel Nunez to pull the Cubs to within 4-2. That, however, would be the closest the Cubs got, even though Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected before throwing a pitch in the bottom of the ninth for having too much rosin, sweat and dirt on his pitching hand. Drew Smith replaced Diaz and got the first two outs before Jake Diekman retired pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom to finish the game.

The end result was a 4-5 homestand for the Cubs, a team that hasn’t spent much time far removed from .500 in either direction . The Cubs fell to four games below .500, but haven’t dropped further than five under this year.

“We didn’t certainly gain any ground here and do anything to get us moving forward,” manager Craig Counsell said of the homestand. “It’s going to take better than 4-5, no question about it. Try to start it [Monday against the Giants].”

The first half of what’s been a disappointing season ends Wednesday when the Cubs face the Giants in their 81st game of 2024. Counsell wasn’t planning on using the halfway point as some kind of benchmark.

“We can pick starting points, end points, homestands, road trips, weekdays, weekends, whatever. You can find starting and stop points all the way through the season,” Counsell said. “Boring answer, cliche answer, but you’ve got to show up every day and earn it and fight for it and don’t give in when it’s not going your way, which it will during the season. Not give into it. That’s our job, and then you catch a little wind and sail and you keep going.”

If they do that consistently, the Cubs can separate themselves from the middle of the NL and challenge for a higher seed or even an NL Central title.

But it’s unclear whether this team is capable.

“When you want to feel like a good team and a playoff team, we’ve got to be better than this,” Counsell said. “No question about it.”