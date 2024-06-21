The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs' bats silent in 11-1 loss to Mets

In 6⅓ innings against left-hander Jose Quintana, the Cubs (36-40) had only four hits, two of them by center fielder Cody Bellinger.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Dansby Swanson swings his bat during a baseball game.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson searching for answers after another quiet day for the offense.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Left fielder Ian Happ slammed his helmet in frustration after striking out for the second time in the game in the sixth inning Friday. That encapsulated the Cubs’ performance at the plate in their 11-1 loss to the Mets.

In 6⅓ innings against left-hander Jose Quintana, the Cubs (36-40) had only four hits, two of them by center fielder Cody Bellinger. Catcher Miguel Amaya got the first non-Bellinger hit when he singled to left in the fifth.

The Cubs had a prime scoring opportunity with the bases loaded and no outs in the first, but they only mustered one run.

Since May 1, the Cubs are slashing .224/.307/.359 with a weighted runs created-plus of 92 — eight points below the major-league average and 22nd in the majors. They also are batting .216 with runners in scoring position after batting .272 last season.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson didn’t have an answer for the Cubs’ offensive woes.

‘‘It’s kind of hard to say,’’ Swanson said. ‘‘Sometimes you hit balls and they get caught, and sometimes you do and they don’t. We’ve got a lot of faith in our guys here to be able to produce in big-time situations. We’ll be looking forward to getting on a roll here soon.’’

Despite the bulk of the lineup returning from last season, it’s fair to wonder whether an offense that scored the sixth-most runs in the majors in 2023 is still there 76 games into this season. Stringing together quality at-bats has been challenging.

With the trade deadline a little more than a month away, it’s on the hitters to turn things around.

‘‘We have a lot of really good and capable players here,’’ Swanson said, ‘‘a lot of young guys that are highly capable of doing some great things in this game. It’s just a matter of meshing it all together. We’ve been able to show signs of that here recently, and we believe in what things are to come.’’

