Shota Imanaga left to make adjustments after poor start against the Mets

Francisco Lindor’s leadoff double off Shota Imanaga in the first inning would portend the outing the Cubs’ left-hander would have Friday against the Mets.

Lindor connected on Imanaga’s four-seam fastball up in the zone for a double to left field. Lindor’s Mets teammates followed his approach and attacked Imanaga’s fastball early, hitting three homers in the first two innings off the pitch.

Friday’s start was notable because it was the first time Imanaga faced a team for the second time, giving them a chance to make adjustments after the first matchup. The left-hander threw three innings and allowed 10 runs on 11 hits in Friday’s 11-1 loss to the Mets after allowing three hits and zero runs in the first matchup against them.

The first half of the season has been about Imanaga figuring out what he can succeed with in the majors, and what he can’t.

“They were ready for the fastball and ready for the breaking balls in the zone,” Imanaga said. “I made an adjustment towards that, but they made another adjustment on top of that. So I think moving forward, I just need to keep making those adjustments.”

All three homers Imanaga allowed — on 2-1, 0-1, 0-0 counts — came on his four-seam fastball. The Mets had a more aggressive approach in the second time facing Imanaga. The average exit velocity off of his fastball was 105.8 mph.

Imanaga’s fastball velocity (90.1 mph) was 1.7 mph slower than his yearly average, but that was intentional for Imanaga. He said he lowered his intensity early in his previous start — a superb seven-inning start Saturday against the Cardinals — to last longer in games.

Imanaga tried to ramp it up, but the Mets were already getting hard contact off the left-hander. He wanted to try to save the bullpen, but after going down 3-1 after the first inning, Imanaga had to adjust.

“It’s more so lowering the output, like the intensity, so throughout the game, I can maintain it,” Imanaga said. “Moving forward, I just need to make an adjustment on how I do that, and then I should be good.

It’s almost like a game of tag. They’ll [hitters] go forward a little bit, and they’ll make an adjustment, then I have to make an adjustment.”

After allowing seven homers in his previous 13 starts combined, Imanaga allowed three on Friday at Wrigley Field. He also faced a Mets lineup on a tear in June: They’re 12-5 in the month after a 9-19 May and, entering Friday, had scored the sixth-most runs in the majors (97) with a wRC+ of 138.

Because of his lack of success with the fastball, Imanaga increased his use of the sweeper and splitter — his splitter was his most-used pitch for the first time all season. The more familiar opposing hitters become with his arsenal, Imanaga will have to get more creative to get hitters out.

“We made some mistakes and they jumped on them,” manager Craig Counsell said.

As the season goes on, it’s on Imanaga to take the data from his previous 14 starts and see what hitters are doing well against him. Even amid his successful start, Imanaga said he would watch the pockets of the game where he didn’t do well to make changes.

He’s open to using more of his secondary pitches — sweeper and curveball — as hitters become more familiar with his approach.

“MLB hitters can adjust pitch-to-pitch so that they can do that within the game,” Imanaga said. “It’s something that’s good to learn in the early half of the season.”

