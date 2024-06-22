Jameson Taillon's command leads to 10-strikeout performance against Mets

After the Cubs missed an opportunity to turn a double play, starter Jameson Taillon now had runners on first and third with one out in the fourth inning.

Although the Cubs had the momentum, moments like that can flip a game. As he stood on the mound, Taillon told himself, ‘This could be a really big turning point for me.’

Taillon proceeded to strikeout left fielder DJ Stewart and center fielder Tyrone Taylor on the Mets’ next two at-bats, stranding two runners.

“Proud of the way I put my foot down right there,” Taillon said.

Taillon was superb on Saturday, throwing seven innings, allowing one run, no walks and striking out 10 batters — his most in a Cubs uniform — in the Cubs’ 8-1 win against the Mets. The only other Cubs pitcher with 10 strikeouts is the hard-throwing rookie Ben Brown. Taillon finished one strikeout shy of tying his career high.

His 10 strikeouts came because of his approach, execution and command. Taillon became the first Cubs starter with at least seven innings pitched, 10 strikeouts and no walks since left-hander Drew Smyly in April 2023.

Taillon said he doesn’t chase swings-and-misses unless it’s an 0-2 count with runners in scoring position, but instead, he sticks to his approach and lets the results happen organically.

He doesn’t possess overwhelming stuff, but Taillon knows how to keep hitters off-balanced with an array of pitches — his fastball, cutter, curveball and sweeper are used at least 15% of the time. When his command is clicking like it was Saturday, it makes him a tough pitcher to face with all of this pitches at his disposal.

The lead the Cubs gave Taillon also allowed him to “settle in and fill it up.” When Taillon took the mound for the second inning, the Cubs held a 5-0 lead.

Related How catcher Tomas Nido assimilated and delivered in his first Cubs start

“You still want to not let them score, but you’re not as afraid of contact, which is funny because I struck out more than I normally do,” Taillon said. “But I think that’s because I wasn’t afraid to fill it up, getting good counts and throwing a bunch of strikes.

“Pitching with a lead is nice, and you can throw more strikes. If it’s a 3-2 game, maybe you throw a pitch over the zone where you might try to get a chase in a tight game, but you still stick to your strengths.”

Throwing two-seamers to right-handed hitters, throwing his cutter against lefties and throwing curveballs against right-handed hitters illustrated how dialed in Taillon was on Saturday as he used his full arsenal.

The early lead allowed Taillon to be aggressive from the first pitch as 61 of his 93 pitches were called strikes.

“Everything was working,” center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong said. “I liked seeing his cutter today a lot. There’s always a certain ease about how Jamo takes the mound.”

Amid the lackluster offense and unreliable bullpen, Taillon’s strong start has flown under the radar. The veteran right-hander has a 2.90 ERA over 12 starts with a 1.27 WHIP.

Though the 10 strikeouts were surprising, Taillon was more impressed with his zero walks, which was a testament to how precise his performance was on Saturday.

“I’m always proud of no walks,” Taillon said. “I like to keep the walks down to zero or one. It shows that I was efficient, being able to strike people out without walking them.

“It’s not like I was effectively wild; I was around the zone all day. I’ll take that, and if strikeouts happen, they happen, but I never chase that.”

