Cubs complete sweep of Orioles at Camden Yards with 8-0 win: 'It's fun right now'

BALTIMORE – For his own birthday, left-hander Justin Steele gifted the Cubs one of his most efficient outings of the year to complete a series sweep of the Orioles.

In the Cubs’ 8-0 victory, he threw seven shutout innings, a nice follow-up to a complete game against the Angels last week.

He limited the Orioles to three hits, two of which his corner outfielders narrowly missed on diving attempts. And he only needed 70 pitches to get through the start.

“It’s huge,” Steele said of the sweep. “It’s kind of things you need to be doing, especially in the spot we’re in. But we’re feeling good, the boys are rolling right now, it’s fun right now.”

The Orioles hadn’t been swept at Camden Yards in a regular season series since Aug. 27-29, 2021 against the Rays. It was the Cubs’ first time sweeping a series of three-plus games since late April in Houston.

The Orioles entered the series with the best record in the American League. Over three games, the Cubs outscored them 21-2.

“We’ve played in a way that limits our room for error, and so we need series like this to get back into this thing,” manager Criag Counsell said. “And this week was a good start.”

With all three Cubs starters throwing six or more innings this series, and lopsided wins two of the three games, no reliever pitched twice. The bullpen combined for eight scoreless innings.

Steele said he told Counsell he was good to remain in the game with such a low pitch count through seven innings, but he was OK with the manager’s decision.

“Really just looking at what he did his last outing – going out there nine innings – and trying to get him a break here as well,” Counsell said. “And then with seven innings, we felt like we had put the bullpen in a really good spot, and so I thought that was enough.”

In Steele’s last nine appearances,dating back to his seven shutout innings in Milwaukee on May 27, he has posted a 1.48 ERA.

Offense clicking

The Cubs offense out-hit the Orioles 13-5 on Thursday, recording double-digit hits for the third straight game. Seiya Suzuki led the group with a 3-for-5 day that included two doubles and a triple. His pair of RBI included the first run of the game.

“I was being really aggressive in regards to today’s at-bats, and when we needed that run, I was able to do my job,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “So, overall, I’ve been very very satisfied with how I did today.”

Brown, Wicks slowed

Cubs pitchers Ben Brown (neck) and Jordan Wicks (strained right oblique) are both still experiencing symptoms, stalling their rehab progressions at catch play, Counsell said Thursday.

Counsell had been hopeful that both would be in the group of pitchers the Cubs are expecting back from the IL in the weeks after the All-Star break. And while Brown could still return from the IL in July, with the latest developments, Wicks likely will not.

