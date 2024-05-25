The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Democracy Solutions Project Commentary Other Views

How 'transformational advocacy' helped 3 Chicago-area residents find purpose, not fractured politics

Whether they’re lobbying Congress on climate change or fighting poverty, they learned how to use their voices for positive change, the author of “Reclaiming Our Democracy” writes.

By  Sam Daley-Harris
   
SHARE How 'transformational advocacy' helped 3 Chicago-area residents find purpose, not fractured politics
Voter registration boards are depicted in this piece of art at Daley Plaza.

Kikora Mason, a social strategist for the city of Chicago, takes videos of the art installation “Boards of Change” at Daley Plaza Oct. 6, 2020. The installation consisted of voting registration booths made of boards that were used to cover up buildings.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Exploring critical issues facing our democracy and searching for solutions.

I’ve been listening to Eva Cassidy a lot. I love the calm radiating from her version of “Fields of Gold,” and I am in awe of her breathtaking rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”

But at age 33, Eva Cassidy died of cancer. Just six weeks before her death, fellow artists held a benefit concert to raise funds for her health care costs. Eva was helped on stage at the end of the evening and sang one song: “What a Wonderful World.”

What if our politics and activism came from a similar place of grace and gratitude?

It could.

Transformational advocacy springs from these places, as volunteers — rather than giving up in discouragement and despair — are trained to see themselves in a new light and are empowered to contribute to making our world better for all.

Opinion bug

Opinion

My journey from classical musician to activist started when the deaths of people I cared about led me to ask the questions of purpose: Why am I here? What am I here to do?

A presentation on ending world hunger in the late 1970s inspired me to speak to 7,000 high school students. I read calls for the “political will” to end hunger and asked the students to name their member of Congress. Fewer than 3% could answer correctly. That’s when I founded the anti-poverty lobby RESULTS.

Recently, I spoke with three activists who got their start in transformational advocacy in the Chicago area. I wanted to know how they began.

‘More fulfilling than anything’

Cindy Levin was a mechanical engineer and corporate type. “When I quit my job to provide full-time care for my kids, I lost my social network and my purpose,” she told me. “I did have this purpose to be a mom, but it was also isolating. Activism was a way to be relevant in the wider world.”

Headshot of woman with long hair wearing a red blouse.

Cindy Levin was a mechanical engineer who turned to advocacy work.

Provided

Levin wrote occasional letters to Congress with her church, but a trip to Washington, D.C., with RESULTS opened the door to a new world. She met with four congressional aides and had a fifth meeting with Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Chicago). Levin’s colleague told her, “You’re going to lead this meeting.”

“I thought he was out of his mind,” she recalled. “We asked Rep. Schakowsky to sign a letter that had multiple parts, and she said she really didn’t agree with one part. For me, that was the nightmare. ‘Oh, I’m going to sign it,’ she told us, ‘but I don’t agree with that one part, and you should tell RESULTS.'cGoing to that first conference turned into my life’s work, and it’s been more fulfilling than anything I was doing before.”

Levin is now an author, speaker and activist who coaches others on how to develop relationships with their representatives.

‘An instant adrenaline rush’

Sunday Mueller.jpg

Sunday Mueller is co-leader of the Greater Highland Park-Deerfield chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.

Provided

Sunday Mueller was hearing more about climate change, and while her family composted their food waste and took other actions, she still experienced feelings of despair.

“One day I read a letter to the editor from Citizens Climate Lobby,” Mueller told me. “I thought, ‘This is the way forward, a group that is nonpartisan and addressing climate change through the big guys, the federal government.’”

The chapter nearest to her had disbanded during COVID-19, and she was invited to help relaunch it. Mueller overrode her tendency to hold back and received, along with another volunteer, support to restart what would become the Greater Highland Park-Deerfield chapter, which Mueller now co-leads. They were also trained to lobby their member of Congress and congressional staff.

“It felt like, ‘OK, get on the roller coaster,’” Mueller recalled. “But after the meeting, I felt an instant adrenaline rush. We did it!”

‘Something bigger than myself’

Mike Holler Headshot.jpg

Mike Holler leads the Chicago chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.

Provided

For Mike Holler, who lives in the Loop, COVID-19, the 2020 election and the racial unrest that year triggered anxiety and depression.

“I had been through this before when I was younger,” he recalled, “and realized that I needed what I’d done before — therapy and medication — but I also had to get involved in something bigger than myself.” Holler found Citizens Climate Lobby and liked the group’s commitment to bipartisanship.

“I didn’t want to be part of the yelling and arguing,” he said. “I knew nothing about advocacy, and lobbying wasn’t the reason I signed up, but I was willing to try whatever they said was needed.”

Holler decided he would write a letter to the editor every day, until one got published. “Within eight days,” Holler recalled, “I had letters published in the Tribune and the Sun-Times. I remember feeling really grateful.”

Now Holler leads the Chicago chapter of CCL.

Do you hear gratitude in the voices of Cindy Levin, Sunday Mueller, and Mike Holler? Isn’t that something you want for yourself, our nation and the world?

Sam Daley-Harris is the author of “Reclaiming Our Democracy: Every Citizen’s Guide to Transformational Advocacy” and is the founder of RESULTS and Civic Courage.

The Democracy Solutions Project is a collaboration among the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government, with funding support from the Pulitzer Center. Our goal is to help listeners and readers engage with the democratic functions in their lives and cast an informed ballot in the November 2024 election.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Politics
State lawmakers drop budget bill — and barbecue plans — as overtime session stretches to Memorial Day
Data privacy bill backed by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias needs work to reach the finish line
As Chicago enters the most violent time of year, mayor, top cop lay out plans to keep neighborhoods safe
As Pritzker, Dems hash out state budget, lawmakers tackle health care, abortion protections and digital IDs
Mayor's RTA board nominee withdraws, denounces critics as 'opponents of African American empowerment'
Justice Alito's refusal to recuse himself in Jan. 6 cases sends up red flags
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Why does Mom talk about my brother's baby but not mine?
In conversation she always keeps the focus on just one of her grandchildren.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Cubs face NL Central-heavy schedule in coming weeks, starting with the Cardinals
Notes: Lefty Drew Smyly likely will be activated this weekend in St. Louis.
By Maddie Lee
 
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs' Shota Imanaga drawing national attention — but he won't pitch this weekend in St. Louis
Imanaga originally was scheduled to pitch Friday, but when the game was postponed, the Cubs pushed his start to the next series in Milwaukee.
By Maddie Lee
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (center), Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (left) and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (right) discuss the budget agreement Wednesday afternoon.&nbsp;
Springfield
State lawmakers drop budget bill — and barbecue plans — as overtime session stretches to Memorial Day
While revenue sore spots were a focal point of many meetings among top Democrats, the governor’s office and stakeholders, it appears the governor is poised to get the revenue he had sought in his own budget proposal, with some concessions and some additions.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 