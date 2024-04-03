The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Making it a felony to violate an order of protection might keep domestic violence survivors safe

State Senate Republicans want to toughen the law and upgrade order of protection violations from a misdemeanor to a Class 4 felony. Senate Democrats should listen. The safety of domestic violence survivors and others must come first.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Making it a felony to violate an order of protection might keep domestic violence survivors safe
Numerous police officers stand outside Peterson Plaza in Edgewater, with houses in the background and police vehicles in the foreground.

Chicago police stand outside the Edgewater apartment where a pregnant woman and her 11-year-old son, Jayden Perkins, were stabbed last month. Jayden later died. Crosetti Brand, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, was charged in the attack.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A protective order can help keep domestic violence survivors safer, but it isn't a panacea.

Abusers can get triggered that such a measure was sought against them. And when they've already demonstrated they don't care much about the law, a legal document isn't likely to compel them to keep their distance.

A handful of violations of orders of protection certainly didn't stop Crosetti Brand who, according to police, went to an ex-girlfriend's Edgewater apartment a few months after he was released from prison.

When Brand was sent back behind bars for doing so, he was able to convince the Illinois Prisoner Review Board he'd done nothing wrong and was released. He went back to the woman's home and attacked the woman, police say.

She survived the March 13 attack. Her son, 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, didn't. His murder quickly prompted criticism of the criminal justice system and led to the resignation of the chairman and another member of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

Editorial

Editorial

State Senate Republicans chimed in this week with suggestions that could keep similar tragedies from occurring. Some of those suggestions make sense, though Republicans also took the opportunity to take potshots at Gov. J.B. Pritzker and make other recommendations that the governor's office says are already "standard practice."

"The most far left anti-victim people" were appointed by the governor to the Review Board, State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said. Never mind, the two board members who resigned, Donald Shelton and LeAnn Miller, are Republican.

Related

Partisan grand-standing aside, Senate Republicans did offer an idea that could provide additional safeguards to domestic violence survivors and others: enhanced criminal penalties for those who violate a protection order.

Most Illinoisans who violate an order of protection currently are charged with a misdemeanor. Under the reforms the Senate Republicans unveiled Tuesday, a first-time violation would be upgraded to a Class 4 felony; if the protection order involved a previous conviction, the felony would be enhanced to a Class 3.

Harsher punishment might well be a deterrent. Abusers might feel less emboldened and rethink their actions. Protection orders are only effective if the legal system and law enforcement authorities take them, and the fears of survivors, seriously and hold offenders accountable.

Illinois lawmakers should, at the very least, talk with domestic violence experts and survivors on the idea.

No deterrent is a guarantee. But if there is evidence that tougher penalties for protection order violations can deter abusers and help save lives, it's worth changing the law.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
The youngest victims of gun violence deserve extra efforts to bring justice
Get O’Hare’s long-delayed Terminal 2 project ready for takeoff
Saving migratory birds should be a Chicago priority
Immigrants were on the job when the Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed
Bears stadium proposal has us asking: Who’s in charge of Chicago’s lakefront?
Blommer Chocolate Factory site could have a sweet future
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Johnson elige a la ex senadora estatal Pacione-Zayas como jefa de gabinete, la primera latina en el puesto
Cristina Pacione-Zayas, tras haber pasado los últimos 11 meses como principal adjunta de Rich Guidice, era la elección natural para sustituir a Guidice.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago
Will Chicago area’s cherry blossom trees bloom? Depends on upcoming weather, experts say
Jackson Park’s cherry blossom trees did not reach full bloom last year. Plant experts say weather is a determining factor.
By Jessica Ma
 
Members of The Salvation Army Chicago give a homeless man supplies like blankets and hand warmers as all stand clad in coats and hats on Lower Wacker Drive.
City Hall
Johnson’s failed Bring Chicago Home referendum gets boost from unlikely source
At a news conference announcing subsidies to adapt downtown office buildings for residential and commercial use, developer Quintin Primo III touted creation of a fund to reduce homelessness, which was rejected by voters in March.
By Fran Spielman
 
Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland speaks in Chicago Wednesday.
Crime
Attorney General Merrick Garland, in Chicago, announces $78 million in federal grants for violence prevention
Garland said the new funding represents a “doubling down” by the Justice Department for programs that began two years ago to counter a surge in gun violence.
By Andy Grimm
 
Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael rushing the passer.
Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael hospitalized
He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and was expected to be released Wednesday night.
By Patrick Finley
 