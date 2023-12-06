The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Education Entertainment and Culture News

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands in Illinois to provide all kids under age 5 with free books

In June, Pritzker first announced the partnership after allocating $1.6 million of this year’s budget to fund the program throughout Illinois.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands in Illinois to provide all kids under age 5 with free books
Governor JB Pritzker announced a statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails nearly 3 million books a month in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Ireland, is expanding. Counties in Illinois will begin receiving books as they sign up through local partner programs.

Getty

Children under 5 years old throughout Illinois are expected to receive free books through the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, which began in the state this summer.

Counties in Illinois will begin receiving books as they sign up through local partner programs, a spokesperson with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said. Counties will be able to sign up based on the capacity of partner organizations.

Although the program isn’t mandatory, the governor’s office “strongly encouraged” every county in Illinois to sign up.

Over 30,000 children across 40 Illinois counties are already receiving books from the program, according to the governor’s office. Some of the counties already participating include Cook, DuPage, Kane and Sangamon.

A timeline for when the books will begin mailing wasn’t immediately available.

Related

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the statewide expansion of the program Tuesday. The announcement came with the goal of providing all Illinois children under 5 years old with free books mailed to their home.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that Illinois is beginning its journey to provide every child under the age of 5 an opportunity to sign up and have a free book delivered to their house every month,” Pritzker said. “Research shows that early literacy makes a big difference for our youngest learners when it comes to developing language and social skills.”

Pritzker announced the partnership in June after allocating $1.6 million of this year’s budget to fund the program throughout the state.

“I am so excited to announce that Illinois is expanding my Imagination Library statewide,” Parton said in a video posted from Pritzker’s X account. “Thank you to Governor J.B. Pritzker and all our local program partners across Illinois who worked so hard to make this dream a reality.”

“Every child should have access to books at home,” said Tony Sanders, Illinois state superintendent of education. “The Dolly Parton Imagination Library and state of Illinois are removing barriers to early literacy by providing free books to our youngest readers.” 

The program mails over 2.8 million books a month and has gifted over 220 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland, according to The Dollywood Foundation.

The Imagination Library launched in 1995 in Parton’s home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, and was inspired by her father’s inability to read, according to the foundation.

To check to see if a program is available in your area, visit the “Find My Program” page on www.imaginationlibrary.com. You can enroll your child or sign up to be notified when a program comes to your community.

Next Up In Education
Teachers authorize strike at Instituto charter schools
‘Their resilience is unbelievable’
‘The 4 years fallacy’: CPS students struggle to graduate from college in less than 6 years, UChicago study says
Two SIU students from suburbs killed in Carbondale crash
Notre Dame trustees select Robert Dowd as university’s 18th president
New Chicago dashboard tracks how youth are faring in every corner of the city
The Latest
A man is dead and a woman was in critical condition Wednesday after a fire swept through their home in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in Lawndale.
News
Man’s body found hours after ‘horrific’ West Side fire left his mom, 2 cops injured
Carlos Street likely tried to flee the building but was crushed by debris near the front door. He lived in the home with his mom, Dessie Street, who was described as a leader and matriarch for the community.
By Kaitlin WashburnMary Norkol, and 2 more
 
A sophisticated newcomer to town (Anne Hathaway, left) takes a liking to a younger colleague (Thomasin McKenzie) in “Eileen.”
Movies and TV
‘Eileen’: Two women are not what they appear in wild-ride psychological thriller
Convincing 1964 period piece stars Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie as unlikely new friends.
By Richard Roeper
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Lombard man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl and providing support to ISIS
Jason Brown, 41, has been in custody since his 2019 arrest. He was accused of shipping fentanyl from California to the suburbs and sending money to the Islamic State of Iraq.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Rory Schrobilgen and Brandy Miller in “Promises, Promises” at Blank Theatre Company.
Theater
‘Promises, Promises’ can’t overcome outdated lyrics, social mores at Blank Theatre
It’s well cast and choreographed, but the production makes no attempt to comment on the 1968 musical’s sexist humor.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
General manager Chris Getz talks to reporters before leaving the Winter Meetings. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
At least White Sox kept us awake during sleepy Winter Meetings
White Sox signed free agent pitcher, made Rule 5 pick
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 