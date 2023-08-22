Highland Park High parents say students are evading weapons detection systems, call for enhanced security measures

After the tragic gun death of a 16-year-old boy in Highland Park, local parents are pushing for Township High School District 113 to implement stricter security measures at both of its schools.

District leaders installed a weapons detection system at one entrance of both Deerfield and Highland Park High Schools, which Parents SOS, a group led by Suzanne Wahl and Enrique Perez, said was “ineffective.” Now, the group is asking the school district to expedite the full installation of a weapons detection system at both schools at every entrance, for every hour, of every day.

“The fact that both the shooter and the victim knew each other, and that both 16-year-olds were students at Highland Park High School, lends further urgency to the need for D113 to act immediately to fully protect our kids,” Parents SOS said in a statement Tuesday. “We may never know how close these two students were to bringing their armed conflict into the school itself.”

On Aug. 13, Omar Diaz of Highwood was found with a gunshot wound about 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road. He later died at Highland Park Hospital, according to Highland Park police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Estiven Sarminento, an acquaintance of Diaz, was arrested the following morning and charged in adult court with two felony counts of first-degree murder, officials said, adding that the two boys appeared to have been in “an ongoing dispute.”

In April, a juvenile was charged with bringing a gun to Highland Park High School, prompting a lockdown. Five individuals were questioned but only one was charged.

The community is still in mourning from the July 4, 2022, mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead and 48 others wounded.

The parents’ group said it was thankful to Supt. Bruce Law and the district board for upping security at one entrance at each of the schools, but the group said it was concerned by how easily students were able to avoid entrances where the weapons detection systems were located.

The single WDS installed at each school was circumvented by students who texted each other as to which entrances were not secured, the group said.

But according to the district, “it’s not simply a matter of ordering units and pulling them out of a box after delivery and turning them on.

“Today, for example, there were nine people required to process students through the one entrance,” said Karen Warner, a spokeswoman for the district.

School leaders approved a limited rollout to purchase units in an amount not to exceed $80,000, Warner added, but the expense is not in the units themselves but in the staffing required to operate them properly.