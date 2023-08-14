The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Boy, 16, charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old boy in Highland Park

Omar Diaz, of Highwood, was found with a gunshot wound about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital.

By  Kade Heather
   
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another 16-year-old boy Sunday in north suburban Highland Park.

Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Green Bay Road for a report of a person shot. They found Omar Diaz with a gunshot wound, Highland Park police and the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Diaz was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Witnesses described the suspect as wearing all black and riding a bicycle, according to police.

Estiven Sarminento, “an acquaintance” of Diaz, was arrested Monday and charged in adult court with two felony counts of first-degree murder, officials said, adding that the two boys appeared to have been in “an ongoing dispute.”

Sarminento is due in bond court Tuesday.

