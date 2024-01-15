Chicago Public Schools cancels Tuesday classes due to weather

Chicago Public Schools canceled all class and after-school activities for Tuesday, citing unsafe weather conditions and “frigid temperatures.”

No remote learning has been scheduled, but school is expected to resume Wednesday.

According to a message CPS sent families, wind chills that could reach minus 30 degrees will make travel to and from school dangerous for students and staff.

A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon extends into Tuesday afternoon, with an advisory continuing through Wednesday morning.

“Canceling classes is always a last resort, which is why CPS has been working closely with the Office of Emergency Management (OEMC) and other city agencies, and why we have relied on information from the National Weather Service to help guide our decision,” the message said.

For the safety of our students and staff, CPS is canceling classes and after school activities for Tuesday, January 16. The forecast combination of subzero temperatures and a Wind Chill Warning makes for unsafe conditions.



For more info: https://t.co/pCUwBWzrTY pic.twitter.com/GkCKgk82H1 — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) January 15, 2024

Some factors CPS cited:

