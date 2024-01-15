The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Education News Chicago

Chicago Public Schools cancels Tuesday classes due to weather

No remote learning has been scheduled, but officials say school is expected to resume Wednesday.

By  Isabel Funk
   
CPS.jpg

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Chicago Public Schools canceled all class and after-school activities for Tuesday, citing unsafe weather conditions and “frigid temperatures.”

According to a message CPS sent families, wind chills that could reach minus 30 degrees will make travel to and from school dangerous for students and staff.

A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon extends into Tuesday afternoon, with an advisory continuing through Wednesday morning.

“Canceling classes is always a last resort, which is why CPS has been working closely with the Office of Emergency Management (OEMC) and other city agencies, and why we have relied on information from the National Weather Service to help guide our decision,” the message said.

Some factors CPS cited:

  • Air temperature and wind chill
  • The amount of snow and ice on the ground
  • The ability of students and staff to get to school and work safely
  • The accessibility of buildings and roads
  • The ability to transport students safely on buses
  • Potential issues with heating systems or power outages
  • The safety risks to our employees, especially those who work outside (crossing guards, Safe Passage Workers, etc.) 

