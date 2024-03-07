The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Education Brandon Johnson City Hall

Illinois lawmakers approve elected school board for Chicago. What comes next?

Illinois House OKs deal approved by the Senate that would put 10 of 21 school board seats up for election this November. Mayor Brandon Johnson will appoint the rest, including the board president.

By  Nader Issa and Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Illinois lawmakers approve elected school board for Chicago. What comes next?
Demonstrators outside City Hall in March 2021 want an elected school board in Chicago.

Members of the Grassroots Education Movement, which is composed of parents of Chicago Public Schools students and community leaders, in March 2021 support the establishment of an Elected Representative School Board outside City Hall in the Loop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Just eight months before Chicago’s very first school board elections, Illinois lawmakers have finally agreed on how voters will pick their board members.

The Illinois House voted 75-31 on Thursday to pass the same elected school board bill that the Senate approved Tuesday, sending legislation to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk that would put 10 of 21 school board seats up for election this November. Mayor Brandon Johnson will appoint the rest, including the board president.

Johnson and the Chicago Teachers Union backed this version of the bill. The agreement resolves disputes from last fall over whether to elect all 21 members this year instead of starting with a partially elected board and transitioning to a fully elected one in two years like the original 2021 legislation called for.

After Johnson made his views clear last month, the General Assembly quickly moved on the plan this week — but with muted enthusiasm and some lingering concerns.

A few community groups were upset that the plan won’t immediately give the city a fully elected board. Valerie Leonard of the Illinois African Americans for Equitable Redistricting group said the approved plan is “deeply flawed” and accused the General Assembly of giving the CTU’s voice more weight than Black voters.

“The CTU fought for a fully elected school board for years,” Leonard said. “They reversed course now that one of their members has been elected as mayor.”

Leonard said the bill requires a higher number of signatures for school board candidates than Congressional campaigns, hurting grassroots candidates who aren’t backed by powerful groups. And she argued the election process is confusing.

State Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, said this bill was a good first step, but he hopes to keep working on campaign finance rules.

Lawmakers could still work to address those and other concerns, like whether to pay board members for the time-consuming work, and whether non-citizens will be allowed to participate.

For now, here’s how the settled part of this — the election process — will work.

What happens between now and Election Day?

Candidates can begin circulating petitions on March 26. They’ll need to file 1,000 valid signatures by June 24 — but no more than 3,000 — to be eligible to run. The ballot will be set soon afterward.

Chicagoans can start applying to vote by mail on Aug. 7. Early in-person voting will begin in late September into October. School board elections will be held on the general Election Day Nov. 5.

How will elections work this November?

The new election map features 10 districts, each split into two subdistricts. District 1 is made up of Subdistricts 1A and 1B, District 2 is made up of Subdistricts 2A and 2B and so on.

In the first elections this November, voters will pick one board member per district for a total of 10 elected members. Johnson will appoint a second member in each district plus a board president to complete the 21-member hybrid school board.

If voters in District 6 pick a candidate who lives in Subdistrict 6B, for example, Johnson’s appointment will have to come from Subdistrict 6A. The board president can come from anywhere in the city. The mayor has to pick his appointees by Dec. 16, about six weeks after Election Day.

Every member, whether elected or appointed, will serve two-year terms beginning in January 2025.

What about elections in 2026?

All 21 seats will be up for election in November 2026 to create Chicago’s first-ever fully elected school board.

In that election, voters will choose one member from each of the 20 subdistricts. But their terms will depend on whether that subdistrict had an elected or appointed incumbent.

If District 6B was represented by an elected member, the new member picked in District 6B will get a four-year term.

If District 6A had an appointed board member, the new elected member in that subdistrict will get a two-year term.

Candidates in the 2026 elections will only need between 500 and 1,500 valid signatures. Those running for school board president will have to submit at least 2,500.

From there on, elections will be staggered so half the seats are up for election every two years.

Next Up In Education
Donors save 100-year-old Catholic school in Cicero from closure
Chicago schools must stay on pace to help special education students
Every Chicago school should have a librarian, band, art, sports and restorative discipline, CTU head says
Senate backs Mayor Johnson, CTU-backed plan to elect 10 city school board members in November
City Colleges brings back South Side nursing school
CPS parents rally in the Loop seeking improved special education programs
The Latest
Eliades Ochoa photo by Massi Giorgeschi.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
El cubano Eliades Ochoa presentará ‘Guajiro’ en Chicago
El trovador y ‘embajador de la música cubana’ se presenta por primera vez en el Symphony Center este viernes, 8 de marzo.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stretching before practice.
Bears
Bears, CB Jaylon Johnson agree to contract extension
They agreed to a four-year contract worth $76 million, sources confirmed Thursday. He’ll get $54.4 million guaranteed.
By Patrick Finley
 
Meridian's Antonio Flenoid, Jr., (40) celebrates his basket and one with Javionne Ranson and Dionte Reed (52) during the IHSA Class 1A semifinals.
High School Basketball
18-year-old freshman Antonio Flenoid Jr. dazzles against Hope, leads Meridian to Class 1A state title game
Flenoid’s home situation has been unstable for several years. He decided to give high school another shot this year after dropping out. The 18-year-old freshman became eligible to play basketball in January.
By Michael O’Brien
 
St. Frances of Rome School at 1401 S Austin Blvd. is now staying open for the next five years thanks to donors.
La Voz Chicago
Donantes evitan el cierre de una escuela católica centenaria en Cicero
La Archidiócesis de Chicago anunció el miércoles que St. Frances permanecerá abierta al menos por los próximos cinco años.
By Phyllis Cha
 
aldiinstacart.jpg
Money
Aldi plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. as part of five-year plan
The discount grocer said it will spend more than $9 billion on its national expansion.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 