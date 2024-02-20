Trump endorses U.S. Rep. Mike Bost over Darren Bailey in downstate Congressional battle

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in southern Illinois' 12th Congressional district — dealing a huge blow to challenger Darren Bailey and a campaign that focused largely on loyalty to Trump.

"While I like and respect Darren Bailey, and was proud to campaign for him in 2022, Mike Bost was one of the first House Committee Chairmen to endorse my Campaign, and Mike was a stalwart supporter of our America First agenda during my record-setting Administration," Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social.

"As Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Mike is doing an incredible job providing our Brave and Patriotic Veterans with the care they deserve. He is working hard to Secure the Border, Champion American Agriculture, Strengthen the Military, Grow the Economy, and Protect and Defend our under siege Second Amendment. Mike Bost has my Complete and Total Endorsement!," Trump wrote.

Bost in a statement called Trump's endorsement "a tremendous honor" and vowed to help Trump win back the White House.

"His leadership made us stronger at home and more respected across the world. I will do all I can to help put President Trump back to the White House because we are fighting for the same things: a secure our border, a strong Second Amendment, an end to the wokeness plaguing our country, and putting America First," the congressman said in a statement. "I look forward to standing side-by-side with him in the fight to Make America Great Again once we’re both re-elected this November.”

Both Bailey and Bost had been endorsed by Trump during their respective races in 2022, with the former president hosting a rally in central Illinois in the waning days of the GOP gubernatorial primary to publicly back Bailey for governor. Two days later, Trump also endorsed Bost in his congressional reelection campaign.

Trump carried the 12th District in 2020 with 56% of the vote.

Bailey's campaign downplayed the endorsement as an example of the former president's support of GOP incumbents. But the campaign said Bailey "proudly stands" with the former president.

"Darren Bailey proudly stands with President Trump despite disagreeing with him on this endorsement," Bailey spokesman Joe DeBose said. "We look forward to working with President Trump to champion working families, secure our borders, defend our freedoms, and put America First — no compromises, no apologies."

Bailey continued to back Trump through his recent legal troubles.

“It’s an honor to stand with this man,” Bailey wrote on Facebook above a photo of the two Republicans giving the thumbs-up sign at Trump’s country club in Bedminster, N.J., shortly after the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges of mishandling classified documents last year.

And in October, Bailey hosted a fundraiser in downstate Effingham featuring Donald Trump Jr. as a speaker. Attendees were also given a copy of Trump's book "Letters to Trump."

In the 2022 general election, Bailey downplayed Trump’s earlier support as part of an effort to win over more moderate suburban GOP voters less enamored with the embattled former president. It didn't work.

For his part, Bost has been a consistent Trump supporter — including voting against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Bost was elected in 2015 and serves on the committees on Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure and Veterans’ Affairs. He had more than $1.3 million in his campaign war chest at the end of December, according to the campaign finance records.

Bailey, in contrast, had just $117,384 cash on hand, records show.

