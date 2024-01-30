The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Elections News Politics

Illinois elections board rules Trump will remain on the March 19 ballot

The bipartisan board said they couldn’t take up the question of whether Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 barred him from running.

By  Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
   
SHARE Illinois elections board rules Trump will remain on the March 19 ballot
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., last year.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will stay on the Illinois March 19 primary ballot, the Illinois State Board of Election ruled Tuesday.

Associated Press

The State Board of Elections unanimously voted today to reject a bid to block former Republican President Donald Trump from Illinois’ March 19 primary ballot, setting into motion a likely battle in state court over his eligibility.

A group of voters and a national voting-rights group objected to Trump’s nominating petitions in Illinois and asked the state election board to block his candidacy. They alleged Trump is constitutionally barred from running for office because of his conduct during the fatal Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

The 14th Amendment prohibits insurrectionists from seeking public office.

But the eight-member state election board rejected that argument on grounds that the panel lacked statutory authority to determine whether Trump, in fact, violated that provision of the U.S. Constitution.

That’s even though at least some of the board’s members believed Trump fueled the insurrection.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he manipulated, instigated, aided and abetted an insurrection on January 6th,” said board member Catherine S. McCrory, an appointee of Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. “However, having said that, it’s not my place to rule on that today.”

The group that objected to Trump’s candidacy in Illinois has vowed to appeal an adverse ruling from the Board of Elections, launching a legal battle that could well end up in the lap of the Democratically-controlled state Supreme Court in the coming weeks.

Dave McKinney covers Illinois politics and government for WBEZ and is the former long-time Springfield bureau chief for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Next Up In Elections
Election officials look for new incentives to recruit election judges for March primary
DNC launches neighborhood ambassadors program to recruit volunteers ‘from all of Chicago — from Rogers Park to Pullman’
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s job performance rated fair to poor by majority of Chicago voters in new poll
Trump easily beats Haley in New Hampshire’s GOP primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely
Trump rides to New Hampshire victory on the strength of support from the GOP base, AP VoteCast shows
In New Hampshire’s first tally, Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary winning all 6 votes
The Latest
Modern Relish, formerly Duk’s Red Hots, in the West Town neighborhood.
Food and Restaurants
Modern Relish opens for business at former Duk’s site
The hot dog stand at 636 N. Ashland Ave. has big plans for the restaurant formerly known as Duk’s Red Hots.
By Ambar Colón
 
cfd-01.JPG
Crime
Three hurt in Old Town blaze
Two men and a woman were injured during the fire that started about 11:55 p.m. on the top floor of the building at 1446 N. Wells St., according to the police and fire departments.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Spicy Lemongrass and Chile Skirt Steak Noodles
Recipes
Add lively mix to midweek dinner with Asian flavors
Seared skirt steak strips, quickly marinated in a sweet-and-sour sauce fragrant with lemongrass, infuses an extra wallop of flavor and spice that belies the ease of preparing this dish.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
The Blackhawks have lost 20 straight road games, including most recently in Edmonton and Calgary.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ 20-game road losing streak is unprecedented in recent NHL history
The Hawks, who haven’t won away from home since Nov. 9 in Tampa, Florida, are the first team since the early-1990s Senators to endure a skid this long.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As my son awaits his new baby, I tell him it’s a bad move
Father-to-be has stopped speaking to his dad, who greeted the pregnancy news with anger.
By Abigail Van Buren
 