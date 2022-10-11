The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury, starred in ‘Murder She Wrote,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dies at 96

Lansbury’s most beloved movie role is that of Mrs. Potts in the animated feature “Beauty and the Beast,” a role that features her instantly recognizable voice.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Getty

Angela Lansbury, the versatile actress whose feature film roles include “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Gaslight,” “Blue Hawaii,” “Nanny McPhee” and “Death on the Nile” as well as voiceover work as the beloved Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature “Beauty and the Beast,” has died. She was 96.

In a statement released to news media on Tuesday afternoon, the family of the London-born actress said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

Actress Angela Lansbury voiced the character of the teapot Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Oscar-winning 1991 animated feature “Beauty and the Beast.”

Disney

The veteran stage actress and five-time Tony winner was honored for her work on Broadway most recently in 2009 for “Blithe Spirit.” Other Tonys came for her work in “Mame,” “Gypsy” and “Dear World.” But she is perhaps best-known in the stage world for her Tony-winning performance as the crazed meat pie-making Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd.”

TV fans will perhaps remember Lansbury for her starring role as the novelist-turned-detective Jessica Fletcher in the long-running series “Murder, She Wrote.”

More to come...

