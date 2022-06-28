The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

After viral video of polar bear on tiny patch of ice, Lincoln Park Zoo offers intimate details of animal’s pampered life

Zoo officials responded after a visitor’s video appeared to show a polar bear sleeping in a tiny patch of ice; it was misleading, zoo officials said.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE After viral video of polar bear on tiny patch of ice, Lincoln Park Zoo offers intimate details of animal’s pampered life
A family watches as a polar bear swimming at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Lincoln Park Zoo round itself detailing a polar bear’s day after a viral video showed the bear with just a little ice on a hot day.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Life for a Lincoln Park Zoo polar bear sounds like something you might read about in a glossy brochure for a Fiji Islands getaway or perhaps an elite summer camp.

“In their 11,383-square-foot indoor and outdoor habitat, these bears always have access to air-conditioned spaces behind the scenes as well as multiple temperature-controlled dive pools, a stream, a cooling ice cave, dig pits, grasses, mud, and an ice machine that creates ice piles like the one shown in the video,” according to a zoo Facebook message posted Monday.

The zoo folks found themselves having to explain in precise details the perks of polar bear life after a cellphone video popped up last week on Facebook in which a visitor complains: “How is it that they got this poor bear on this little bit of ice, and it’s like almost 100 degrees outside?”

The video went viral, and, as of Tuesday, had 810,000 views.

But the video is misleading, according to the zoo.

“Furthermore, the video is also just a moment of male polar bear Siku’s day. Using cameras built for 24/7 monitoring, the zoo’s animal care staff and animal welfare scientists can see that on [June 23], Siku spent his morning swimming in the cold water deep dive pool, explored the habitat for snacks, slept behind the scenes while keepers cleaned the habitat, foraged for more food throughout the north side habitat, participated in a training session in the south habitat, headed inside for an hourslong afternoon nap, and headed back outside. Then, he dug through an enrichment ice pile intended to elicit foraging and found hidden fish and once he ate those up, chose to take the opportunity for another nap on the ice pile.”

Siku is about 12 years old and weighs around 1,000 pounds, according to the zoo. Siku is one of two polar bears — the other, Talini, a female — living at the zoo.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Teen’s improper clothes, behavior mar family funeral
‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ a pleasant love story in the age of ‘Bridgerton’ — but tamer
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Tarell Alvin McCraney’s ‘Choir Boy’ an extraordinary coming-of-age tale filled with glorious voices
‘Right to Offend’: How generations of Black comedians turned hot-button issues into hilarity
Fox News analyst mourns younger brother’s murder on South Side. ‘Living in Chicago should not come with a death sentence.’
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s chief sustainability officer cited an asphalt plant that opened directly across from McKinley Park two years ago as an example of an industrial zoning issue that would get more public scrutiny under the mayor’s proposed ordinance.
Environment
City rejects $500 million in asphalt bids over pollution concerns
McKinley Park’s MAT Asphalt, others will have to resubmit bids later this year after new public health recommendations are issued.
By Brett Chase
 
The Chicago Park District pool in Portage Park is not open to the pubic. Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
City Hall
Chicago Park District to reassign some beach lifeguards to open neighborhood pools July 5
The Park District will open 22 of its 49 outdoor pools and 15 of its 28 indoor pools next week.
By Fran Spielman
 
Loyola head coach Drew Valentine says club basketball provides a chance to see the “elite of the elite from around the country” play one another.
High School Basketball
College coaches value club and high school basketball in player evaluation
Loyola coach Drew Valentine sees advantages to both and believes watching a player with his high school and club team is beneficial for different reasons.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Edible salsas are a dance of ingredients that collide and crunch in your mouth, exuding sweet, tangy flavors that brighten up anything they accompany, including meats and fish, vegetables and, of course, chips.&nbsp;
Recipes
Spicy shrimp with sweet corn salsa is a feast for the taste buds
Each ingredient plays a role in creating a salsa. Fruit, vegetables, fresh herbs, even beans are all fair game.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford, left, and several members of the Los Angeles Angels scuffle after Mariners’ Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game.
MLB
MLB hands out punishments for Angels-Mariners brawl
A total of 12 players or coaches were suspended between the teams.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 