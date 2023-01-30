The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Movies and TV

Cindy Williams, starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75

Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to a family statement.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Cindy Williams, starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75
Penny Marshall (left) and Cindy Williams are shown in this undated publicity photo for their hit TV series “Laverne &amp; Shirley.” Williams has died at 75.

Penny Marshall (left) and Cindy Williams are shown in this undated publicity photo for their hit TV series “Laverne & Shirley.” Williams has died at 75.

ABC

LOS ANGELES — Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said Monday.

Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Related

Williams also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974.

But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall’s more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and 60s.

Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series, died in 2018.

“Laverne & Shirley” was known almost as much for its opening theme as the show itself. Williams’ and Marshall’s chant of “schlemiel, schlimazel” as they skipped together became a cultural phenomenon and oft-invoked piece of nostalgia.

Next Up In Entertainment
Priscilla Presley files legal challenge disputing control of Lisa Marie Presley trust
Confusing adaptation leaves ‘Wuthering Heights’ lost in the moors
Michael Jackson’s nephew to portray King of Pop in biopic
Dear Abby: My wife’s priorities seem to be adult kids, late husband, then me
‘Pamela, A Love Story’ succeeds on the strength of Anderson’s warmth and wit
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
The Latest
merlin_108032852.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky mailbag: Will this be a complete rebuild year?
With the Sky’s championship roster on the brink of breaking up, we answered some of your questions about where things stand.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_96260325.jpg
Environment
Judge to decide fate of relocated General Iron’s Southeast Side operation by spring
The owner of the relocated, rebranded General Iron want an administrative law judge to overturn the city’s decision to block the facility’s opening.
By Brett Chase
 
Canned items such a tomatoes, soup, beans and more at Pan de Vida Fresh Market in Little Village, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Chicago
Chicago organizations brace for greater need amid changes to SNAP benefits
February will be the last month Illinois recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional allotment that had been part of coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Willie Wilson at a mayoral candidates’ forum in January.
Politics
Ticked off at utility shutoffs, Willie Wilson says city should help people with their bills
The mayoral candidate called for the city to establish a “hardship program” for ratepayers and said the proposed franchise renewal with ComEd should be scrapped.
By David Roeder and Fran Spielman
 
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley are shown in this 2006 photo taken at Graceland, the Memphis mansion they and Elvis Presley called home.
Entertainment and Culture
Priscilla Presley files legal challenge disputing control of Lisa Marie Presley trust
The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week disputes the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust that removed Priscilla and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie Presley’s two oldest children.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 