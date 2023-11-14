The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Art

Founder, president Carlos Tortolero retires from National Museum of Mexican Art after 36 years

‘I know whoever we hire will take the museum to a new and higher place,’ Tortolero said. As a former educator and grandparent, he wants the best for those who come after him.

By  Ambar Colón
   
SHARE Founder, president Carlos Tortolero retires from National Museum of Mexican Art after 36 years
National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago founder/president and Chicago Public Schools educator Carlos Tortolero | COURTESY DCASE

National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago founder/president and Chicago Public Schools educator Carlos Tortolero | COURTESY DCASE

Sun-Times Media

After nearly four decades as the president and CEO of the National Museum of Mexican Art, founder Carlos Tortolero is retiring.

When the Pilsen attraction opened its doors in 1987, Tortolero remembers being told his idea of opening a free museum was a “crazy idea.” Now, he says he feels comfortable passing the reins to a successor as the museum is in “the best place it’s ever been” financially.

The news of his retirement, effective Dec. 31, comes ahead of Tortolero’s 70th birthday in March. At the museum’s annual gala next year on May 10, he will be the guest of honor. He plans on enjoying his retirement by writing, consulting and spending time with his 2-year-old grandson.

“I’m a baseball freak,” he told the Sun-Times on Tuesday. “You know, too many baseball players play way past their prime. I want to leave on top.”

A search for the museum’s new president is already underway.

“I know whoever we hire will take the museum to a new and higher place,” he said. “As a teacher, as a counselor, as a parent, as a grandparent, you want the best for the people who come after you.”

The National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen at 1852 W. 19th St.

The National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen at 1852 W. 19th St.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The exhibit that sticks out the most in his memory opened in 2006. “The African Presence in México: From Yanga to the Present” featured a broad scope of Afro-Mexican artwork from the 18th century alongside contemporary works.

Tortolero said that the showcase was especially important because it traveled to over half a dozen venues around the U.S. and Latin America. That exhibition later went on to be featured in the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum in 2009.

Another accomplishment that he is proud of is the museum’s annual Day of the Dead exhibit, when several ofrendas or altars are set up in memory of friends and family who have passed away. In 2021, First Lady Jill Biden visited the main gallery to pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands of people who died from COVID-19 that year.

From left, Luis Marquez, 17, Suesan Jarquin, 17, and Edwin Perez, 17, all with Chicago Mariachi Program speak with first lady Jill Biden during a visit and tour of the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, Ill. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

From left: Luis Marquez, 17, Suesan Jarquin, 17, and Edwin Perez, 17, all with Chicago Mariachi Program, speak with First Lady Jill Biden during a visit and tour of the National Museum of Mexican Art on Oct. 12, 2021.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tortolero has acquired several important accolades throughout his career. In 2016, he won the Ohtli Award, which means “path” in Nahuatl. The Mexican government presents the honor to “individuals who have distinguished themselves in the service of the Mexican community outside of Mexico.”

That same year, the City of Chicago honored him with its highest award in arts: the Fifth Star Award. And one year later, the Sun-Times listed him among the top 200 Illinoisans in 200 years of history.

Then in 2018, the Chicago History Museum presented him with the Harold Washington Making History Award for Distinction in Public Service. Washington had been there for the NMMA’s grand opening, Tortolero said.

The museum will remain free long after his departure because keeping the artwork “accessible” is important to Tortolero.

“I have had eight or nine museum directors call me up privately asking how we’re free,” he said. “But you know what, it’s a priority. ... You really need to believe that the arts are for everybody. And I do.”

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
Classical music blends the familiar with the new for robust programs for holiday season
Someone in Chicago wonders why it’s so hard to find true love
Dear Abby: Hoarding husband won’t sell his stuff to reduce our debt
In darkly funny ‘Dream Scenario,’ Nicolas Cage plays a schlub achieving a strange kind of fame
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
Evanston City Council calls a timeout on Northwestern’s Ryan Field plan
The Latest
A stack of crushed vehicles at Victory Auto Wreckers at 710 E. Green Street in Bensenville, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Victory Auto Wreckers is shutting down after nearly 80 years in business. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Editorials
Victory Auto Wreckers, like its commercial, will always be a Chicago classic
The harsh writing on the wall has driven another Chicago area institution to say goodbye. One member of the Sun-Times Editorial Board made a beeline to Victory with his old vehicle every time he was ready to buy a new set of wheels.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls are looking for a quick fix, but it might be time for a big swing
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine feel like the shooting will come around and the standings will change for the Bulls. But a source said the front office was again kicking the tires on a LaVine trade, and more willing to ask for something reasonable in return.
By Joe Cowley
 
Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Nov. 8. On Tuesday, the Labor Department issues its report on inflation at the consumer level in October.
What’s pushing inflation down? More goods, workers and housing
But many economists say a key reason why so many Americans hold a gloomy view of the economy is that prices — on items that they buy regularly — remain much higher than they were three years ago.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
Protesters hold up signs during a rally for workers announcing sexual harassment charges against manufacturing, warehousing, food service, janitorial, and restaurant employers outside the Illinois State Department building at 555 W Monroe St in the Loop, Tuesday, November 14, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times.
Chicago
Chicago workers rally, file sexual harassment claims against employers
About 30 workers in the manufacturing, warehousing, food service, janitorial and restaurant industries gathered outside the Illinois Department of Human Rights on Tuesday.
By Isabel Funk
 
Sister Jean sits at her desk on the Loyola University Chicago campus with flowers she received from President Joe Biden.
College Sports
Sister Jean’s latest fan? President Biden — he sent flowers during Chicago visit
Along with the bouquet of flowers, the president sent a note to the 104-year-old Loyola icon during his visit last week: “Dear Sister Jean, Thinking of you during my trip to Chicago today! Keep the Faith!”
By Kade Heather
 