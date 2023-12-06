The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Hot tub boats offer a toasty spot to chill on the Chicago River

The Chicago Electric Boat Co. will offer rental boats featuring hot tubs for six people starting Friday at the Marina City docks, 300 N. State St.

By  Kade Heather
   
The Chicago Electric Boat Co. will operate two hot tub boats through March. Prices range from $278 on weekdays to $350 on weekends and $418 on holiday weekends.

Taking a warm boat ride down the Chicago River doesn’t have to end when summer’s over.

Open-air, hot tub boat cruises are set to launch Friday at the Marina City docks, 300 N. State St., by the Chicago Electric Boat Co.

The boat company’s co-founder, Ron Silvia, called the new attraction a BYOB, “float and socialize” city experience that allows customers to drive themselves in a hot tub transformed into a boat.

“It’s not a long-distance cruise. It’s to hang out within a few blocks of our main location at Marina City,” Silvia said in a statement.

The cruise comes with some rules: 

  • Drivers must be at least 21
  • Passengers must be at least 13 years old
  • Groups must have a designated captain who remains sober
  • Groups must provide their own drinks
  • No food is allowed
  • Boats will not operate in temperatures under 25 degrees or when ice is present

The Chicago Electric Boat Co. will have two hot tub boats in operation throughout the winter until around March, offering 90-minute rentals ranging from $278 on weekdays, $350 on weekends and up to $418 on holiday weekends.

The electric hot tub boats hold up to six passengers, and the tub water can reach up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Boats will be cleaned for about 30 minutes between rides, the company said.

Heated changing rooms are also available at the dock.

