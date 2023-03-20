Biden awarding 1st batch of arts and humanities medals; Springsteen among honorees

WASHINGTON — Bruce Springsteen has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a coveted Kennedy Center Honor. He has won multiple Grammys and Golden Globes, plus an Academy Award and a special Tony Award.

Springsteen will add to his collection of accolades on Tuesday when President Joe Biden honors “the Boss” with the 2021 National Medal of Arts. It’s the nation’s highest award for advancing the arts in America.

Springsteen, who has sold around 140 million albums, is among a dozen individuals and groups that Biden has chosen to honor with arts medals during a White House ceremony on Tuesday. First lady Jill Biden will also participate.

At the same event, Biden will award 2021 National Humanities Medals to a group including authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead and Ann Patchett. The medal honors individuals or groups for work that deepens understanding of the humanities.

The medals are Biden’s first batch of awards for the arts and humanities and were delayed by the pandemic. The president surprised Sir Elton John with a National Humanities Medal during a White House musical event last September.

Recipients of the 2021 National Medal of Arts:

Judith Francisca Baca, artist

Fred Eychaner, businessman and philanthropist

Jose Feliciano, singer

Mindy Kaling, actress

Gladys Knight, singer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

Joan Shigekawa, film producer

Bruce Springsteen, singer

Vera Wang:, fashion designer

The Billie Holiday Theatre

The International Association of Blacks in Dance

Recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medal: