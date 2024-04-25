The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Top house music artists to perform during NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

Powerhouse showcase is part of a weekend of music events planned for Grant Park’s Festival Field great lawn, which also features previously announced sets by Keith Urban, the Chainsmokers, the Black Keys and Lauren Alaina.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
fathers of house music.jpeg. Vince Lawrence (from left), Wayne Williams, Curtis McClain, Byron Stingily, Chip E. and Marshall Jefferson (Credit Tara Lawrence).

House Music 40 founder Vince Lawrence (far left) is joined by Wayne Williams, Curtis McClain, Byron Stingily, Chip E. and Marshall Jefferson, who are scheduled to perform as part of the Chicago House Music Showcase at this summer’s NASCAR weekend in Chicago.

Tara Lawrence

Some of the biggest names in house music will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the genre in Grant Park as part of this summer’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (July 6-7), it was announced Thursday.

The Chicago House Music Showcase — in partnership with House Music 40 — will feature a stellar lineup that includes Bad Boy Bill, Byron Stingily (Ten City), Chip E., Chuck “The Voice” Roberts, Curtis McClain, Dajae, The Good Girls (DJ Lady D, Lori Branch & Vitigrrl), Lidell Townsell, Marshall Jefferson, Maurice Joshua, The Outhere Brothers, Ralphi Rosario, Wayne Williams of the Chosen Few, and White Knight, according to Thursday’s announcement.

The showcase, celebrating the music and dance genre born in Chicago, takes place from 5 to 7:15 p.m. on July 6 at the festival’s main concert stage during the practice and qualifying sessions for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

It’s all part of a weekend of entertainment planned at Grant Park’s Festival Field great lawn, which also features previously announced headliners Keith Urban, the Chainsmokers, the Black Keys and Lauren Alaina.

“We’ve never had a lineup of House artists like this on the same stage together, and we are excited to partner with a group like NASCAR who is committed to putting Chicago front and center of everything they do,” said Vince Lawrence, House Music 40 founder and the event’s curator.

Racing event ticket options, $150-$465, and VIP/hospitality suites (prices vary) are currently available for purchase at NASCARChicago.com. In addition, children 12 and under are free on July 6 and Youth general admission is $45 for the July 7 NASCAR Cup Series race, with paid adult admission. All tickets include access to the concerts.

