Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Montreal’s ‘Just for Laughs’ comedy festival cancels 2024 event, seeking to avoid bankruptcy

The festival, known as the largest international comedy event of its kind, began in 1983. For a time, there was a local version held annually in Chicago.

By  Associated Press
   
81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Ballroom Entry

Jo Koy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in January. Koy is among the many comedians who got their big break via the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal over the years.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

MONTREAL — The Montreal company that operates the “Just for Laughs” comedy festival has canceled this year’s event as it seeks to avoid bankruptcy, The Canadian Press reported on Tuesday.

Groupe Juste pour rire Inc. said in a news release that it is seeking protection from its creditors as it begins formal restructuring under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the report said.

The festival, known as the largest international comedy event of its kind, began in 1983. The company plans to continue operations in what it called a scaled-down format as it restructures, it said in a news release, adding that it hopes the festival will return in 2025.

The company has attributed its financial challenges to the pandemic, inflation and a changing entertainment industry, and has said it is looking for investors or to sell parts of its business.

The Montreal-based comedy group got its start in the 1980s as an annual festival where Los Angeles and New York talent scouts discovered the Next Big Thing for Hollywood sitcoms and movie roles.

The festival, a prime vehicle for up-and-coming comedians to get noticed, for a time expanded its reach to Chicago as well.

The first local iteration of the festival took place in 2009, the last in 2013. A statement in 2014 from Just for Laughs made no indication that 2013 would be the last Windy City run. "We decided to take a year off to rethink the festival model to adjust to the current marketplace," the statement noted. But it never returned.

Contributing: Hollywood Reporter; Chicago Sun-Times

