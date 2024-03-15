The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Visitors see Chicago skyline, hear lions roar from Brookfield Zoo’s new Ferris wheel

The 110-foot wheel celebrates the 90th anniversary of the storied zoo and offers visitors an elevated way to take in its 235 acres.

By  Erica Thompson
   
The new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago is a towering 110-foot-tall wheel erected to celebrate the zoo's 90th anniversary year. The wheel will be open through the end of the year.

The new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago is a towering 110-foot-tall ride erected to celebrate the zoo’s 90th anniversary year. The wheel, which is illuminated in the evenings, will be open to the public through the end of the year. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

For the past two years, Laura Bradley has been visiting Brookfield Zoo Chicago every weekend.

She has participated in animal feedings and adoptions, and likely seen every inch of the 235-acre park.

But on Friday morning, she got a whole different view of the zoo.

Bradley was one of the first visitors to ride the new 110-foot Ferris wheel, which opened in celebration of the zoo’s 90th anniversary.

Laura Bradley, who said she rode the Ferris wheel seven times and can "do it all day long," rides the new attraction at Brookfield Zoo Chicago on Friday morning.

Laura Bradley, who said she rode the Ferris wheel seven times and can “do it all day long,” rides the new attraction at Brookfield Zoo Chicago on Friday morning.

“I must have a million pictures,” said Bradley, 61, of Homer Glen, who was wearing an old Brookfield Zoo shirt. “You see the whole entire zoo. That was my favorite part — to see the zoo from a different angle.”

Open through Dec. 31, the 125-ton Ferris wheel includes 24 gondolas that can seat up to six people each. The ride lasts approximately seven minutes, and riders must be at least 3 feet 6 inches tall to ride alone, or 3 feet tall to ride with an adult.

At nighttime, visitors will see the Ferris wheel glow with 350,000 multicolored LED lights.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago Anniversary Ferris Wheel
When: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends; through Dec. 31

Where: Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield

Tickets: $8 non-members; $6 members

Info: brookfieldzoo.org

From the top of the wheel, riders can look down on the animal habitats, catching glimpses of sloth bears, as well as African lions Brutus and Titus. On Friday, the lions’ roars were so loud and clear that they could be mistaken for a sound effect loaded into the ride.

Additionally, riders can see the dolphin center, reopening next week after a $10 million renovation, and the ongoing construction of the 2-acre, $66 million Tropical Forests habitat. Also visible are the surrounding forest preserves in Brookfield and — most impressive of all — a view of the Chicago skyline.

The Chicago skyline is seen from the new ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Ill., Friday, March 15, 2024. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The Chicago skyline is seen from the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

When asked if she was scared at the top, young rider Emma Verde said no, “because I’m 6.”

She was there with Cindy Castle, 42, of Stickney, who said she found out about the Ferris wheel on Facebook.

“I loved it,” Castle said. “It’s so nice having it here. … I’m sure it’s going to look great at night, though.”

Both she and rider Jackie Baetzel said they hope the Ferris wheel will be a permanent attraction.

“We loved it,” said Baetzel, 43, of Plainfield, who rode with 3-year-old Peyton Reynolds. “I liked that we could see the lions from the top. We come here all the time and we have only heard the lions twice, so [hearing them] was really cool.”

Jackie Baetzel holds her daughter Peyton Reynolds, 3, after riding the new ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago on Friday.

Jackie Baetzel holds her daughter Peyton Reynolds, 3, after riding the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago on Friday.

Built in the Netherlands, the Ferris wheel took a year to manufacture and then was shipped to the United States in seven 40-foot containers, a zoo spokesperson said. But once it arrived, it only took two days to assemble.

The Ferris wheel has opened amid a major transition for the zoo, which recently changed its name, logo and began a “Next Century Plan” of new initiatives.

“We’re envisioning a tremendous amount of change within the zoo’s campus with new habitats for animals and new facilities and buildings, and this was a great way to get people 110 feet in the air and be able to see the whole expanse of the zoo,” said zoo President and CEO Mike Adkesson. “We’re really just looking to celebrate the excitement of the anniversary and also give that vision of what our future for Chicagoland encompasses.”

Visitors board one of the gondolas on the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Ill., on Friday morning. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Visitors board one of the gondolas on the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, which seat up to six riders each.

Ferris wheel riders can also gain insight into the zoo’s past. As they stand in line, a timeline of zoo milestones is spread across signs on the gates.

“When Brookfield zoo opened, it was one of the first zoos in the United States to feature open, grotto-style habitats for the animals,” Adkesson said. “Over the last 90 years, we’ve had a lot of first births of animals in the United States, a lot of first habitat construction designs, [including] Tropic World being a state-of-the-art indoor rain forest when it first opened. Those kind of firsts are really something that’s just a part of our history, and something that we’re very proud of.”

Adkesson said the zoo will evaluate visitor reception to the Ferris wheel to determine if it will stay beyond the end of the year.

What is certain is that the ride has a No. 1 fan in Bradley, who it rode seven times.

“I had to come the first day,” Bradley said. “I’m obsessed with the Brookfield Zoo. ... I love their new logo. I love this Ferris wheel. I wish it would be permanent.”

Bison (in the distance) as well as and an area that is under construction are seen from atop the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Ill., Friday, March 15, 2024. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Bison (in the distance) as well as a habitat area that is under construction are seen from the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

A visitor rides the new ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Ill., Friday, March 15, 2024. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

A visitor rides the new Ferris wheel at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

ZOOWHEEL-031624_21.jpg

Mike Adkesson, Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s president and CEO, stands in front of the new Ferris wheel, which will be open through the end of the year.

An aerial view of Brookfield Zoo Chicago is seen from the new ferris wheel in Brookfield, Ill., Friday, March 15, 2024. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

An aerial view of Brookfield Zoo Chicago is seen from the new ferris wheel in Brookfield, Ill., Friday, March 15, 2024. The zoo opened a 110-foot ferris wheel to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

