Thursday, February 1, 2024
Bottlenose dolphins return home after Brookfield Zoo habitat undergoes $10 million renovation

For the past 15 months Lucky, Tapeko, Allie, Kai, Spree, Noelani and Allison were at Minnesota Zoo being cared for by Brookfield Zoo’s marine mammal team.

By  Cindy Hernandez
 Updated  
Provided

Seven bottlenose dolphins have returned to their home at Brookfield Zoo after their Seven Seas habitat underwent a $10 million renovation.

For the past 15 months Lucky, 50; Tapeko, 42; Allie, 36; Kai, 29; Spree, 21; Noelani, 20; and Allison, 18, were at Minnesota Zoo being cared for by Brookfield Zoo’s marine mammal team. They returned Tuesday, the zoo said in a statement.

Though the dolphins are back home, their care team is allowing them time to re-acclimate to their new environment.

Visitors will have to wait until the habitat reopens March 25 to catch a glimpse, the zoo said.

The upgrades to the dolphins’ habitat will encourage natural behaviors, including searching for food, playing, utilizing their echolocation abilities, chasing objects and interacting with each other, the zoo said.

Bottlenose dolphins’ native habitat extends along the Atlantic coast from Virginia to Florida, and from the Gulf of Mexico to Texas. They weigh between 300 and 500 pounds and 7 feet and 10 feet in length.

New additions in the dolphins’ habitat include rock work structures with anchors on which animal care staff can attach enrichment items, such as kelp strips and floating objects, at different levels in the water, they said.

“One of our priorities in the project was to add a variety of dynamic elements to the dolphins’ habitat to enrich their daily lives,” said Michael J. Adkesson, president and chief executive of the Chicago Zoological Society and director of Brookfield Zoo. “These new features will make our already world-class care for our dolphins even more robust.” 

Provided

A number of aesthetic and storytelling elements were added to the inside of the building, the zoo said. The additions included an exhibit of Sarasota Bay, Florida, where the Chicago Zoological Society’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program is based.

The program is the longest-running study of dolphins in the wild, according to the zoo. It has provided information on the species’ biology, behavior, health, ecology, social structure and communication that has benefited marine mammal conservation programs around the globe.

“Showcasing our conservation fieldwork in Florida with guests emphasizes that our commitment to caring for wildlife extends far beyond Brookfield Zoo’s 235 acres to programs around the world,” Adkesson said. “Sharing our passion for wildlife and nature can be a powerful catalyst to inspire others to also take action and care about preserving the natural world.”

Other upgrades included a new roof, skylights and lining to the pools, the zoo said.

