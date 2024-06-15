The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Black History Chicago

All-Black burlesque show takes Juneteenth's spirit of liberation to the stage

In celebration of the holiday, the Juneteenth Jumpoff, an annual cabaret-burlesque show, takes the stage on two nights — Tuesday and Wednesday — at the Baton Show Lounge and the Den Theatre, and allows Black performers to express themselves for “Jubilee Day.”

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE All-Black burlesque show takes Juneteenth's spirit of liberation to the stage
bawdySuitCurtain.jpeg

(From top) Steven Taylor, Randy Phillips and Jason Powell perform during the Viva Las Vegas 26 show at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas last year.

Provided by Bawdy Suit

Burlesque performers Jason Powell, his husband, Randy Phillips, and Steven Taylor put together their first Juneteenth show in 2020, after the killing of George Floyd.

Within weeks, the trio convened an all-star cast to create something beautiful.

“It’s wild because we shouldn’t need a specific day to celebrate Black art,” Taylor said.

In celebration of the holiday this year, the Juneteenth Jumpoff, an annual cabaret-burlesque show, will take the stage on two nights — Tuesday and Wednesday — at the Baton Show Lounge and the Den Theatre. The show allows Black performers to express themselves for “Jubilee Day.”

Led by the three burlesque dancers under their production company Bawdy Suit, the shows will include individual acts from dozens of performers.

Burlesque is an often provocative, sensual performance that includes storytelling through advanced dancing, comedy, singing and costuming. It isn’t often associated with Black culture.

Being Black onstage in a whitewashed industry is already a “form of activism,” said Powell, who is also one of the show’s producers.
\
Powell knows what makes a good show. This one brings top burlesque talent from around the world to Chicago and has electrifying energy, he said.

jasonCape.jpg

Jason Powell performs in The Burlesque Hall of Fame Tournament of Tease, June 4, 2022.

Provided by Bawdy Suit

It was important to the producers that everyone performing be Black. Phillips, who is white, says he refrains from even speaking onstage in his capacity as a producer to allow the show to keep its focus on Black performers.

The concept and history of Juneteenth, which celebrates when slaves in Texas were freed years after the Emancipation Proclamation, was unfamiliar to Phillips prior to the show, he said.

The holiday, which has been celebrated widely in the Black community since the 1970s, became a federal holiday in 2021.

“There’s a lot of horrible history that’s left out and it feels like there’s this big churn happening now where everybody wants to actually learn the truth about our history,” Phillips said.

puppets.jpg
Jason Powell, aka P. No Noire, performs with his husband, Randy Phillips, aka Faggedy Randy, in The Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at the Orleans Hotel & Casino. in Las Vegas, June 6, 2024. | Provided by Bawdy Suit
1 of 3
samsonNightLeatherJacket.jpeg
Steven Taylor performs as Samson Night in The Burlesque Hall of Fame Tournament of Tease, June 4, 2022. | Provided by Bawdy Suit
2 of 3
pirateRandy.jpg
Randy Phillips perform in The Burlesque Hall of Fame Movers, Shakers & Innovators Showcase, June 3, 2022. | Provided by Bawdy Suit
3 of 3
puppets.jpg
samsonNightLeatherJacket.jpeg
pirateRandy.jpg

African Americans have been a crucial part of burlesque history, despite the field being largely whitewashed, with producers claiming they cannot find Black performers, Powell said.

“We have a wide network of performers that happen to be Black and are great performers,” Powell said.

Josephine Baker, the singer and actress who was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture, was a notable Black burlesque dancer.

The provocative nature of burlesque performances can make people wary of attending, but they should know that consent and safety are top priorities, Powell said.

This sexualized reputation can be used as a way for Black performers to reclaim power from a harmful narrative.

“My sexuality is often weaponized, demonized,” said Taylor. “Black women and men too have been fetishized. It’s a way for us to reclaim it. That’s not to say the burlesque show will be hypersexual, but it can be because that’s part of our liberation to come as you are.”

The annual show has a “bonkers” energy that’s unique from other burlesque shows Phillips has attended in his decades-long career, he said.

“(Burlesque) just encompasses everything,” Phillips said. “So it can be comedic. It can be sensual, it can be clever. And it’s kind of up to every single artist to figure out what it is to them and how they want to express themselves.

“So it being on Juneteenth and having a Juneteenth celebration and being able to celebrate Black bodies and watch their art form… the energy is wildly different than a normal burlesque show.”

Audience members who aren’t familiar with burlesque leave the show amazed, Powell said.

“There are people who have never seen burlesque shows that were like, ‘Is this how every burlesque show is?” he said. “We’re like, ‘Sadly no. Sorry, but your next experience is not going to be like this one.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I need to flee friend cheating on her very nice husband
Horoscope for Saturday, June 15, 2024
Koalas debut next week at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
JC Brooks Band continues its comeback at inaugural Off North Shore festival
'House of the Dragon' dazzles the eyes and boggles the mind in Season 2
Court Theatre's Charles Newell departing Hyde Park theater after 'impressive' run
The Latest
wotw06-15-24fawn.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Rosehill fawn, working cicada imitators and carp
Paul Vriend’s photograph of a lively fawn at Rosehill Cemetery and Todd Carp explaining cicada-imitating flies working on Salt Creek are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Zeev Buium, Macklin Celebrini and Cayden Lindstrom.
Blackhawks
NHL mock draft: Blackhawks' No. 2 pick will start run of interesting decisions
After the Sharks take Macklin Celebrini at No. 1 overall, the order gets a lot murkier. Here’s a rough guess for how all 32 first-round picks will play out, including the Hawks’ No. 2 and No. 18 selections.
By Ben Pope
 
LASALLESTREET-122922-19.jpg
Editorials
City Council places $160 million bet on revitalizing LaSalle Street
Council members made a forward-thinking move by approving bonds to create apartments in four LaSalle Street corridor buildings. We urge the council to move forward on a plan to bring back coach houses and other accessory dwelling units.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I need to flee friend cheating on her very nice husband
She’s not just a friend, she’s also a business associate, and she keeps spilling details about her involvement with a married man.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
PHOTO-2024-06-02-00-32-04 copy.jpg
Columnists
A 'forgotten or ignored' war: Chicago-area Sudanese want us to care about homeland's humanitarian crisis
The Greater Chicago Sudanese American Association was started to help underprivileged communities in Sudan and Sudanese refugees in the United States. The nonprofit’s immediate goal, however, is to feed the hungry amid the African nation’s latest conflict.
By Rummana Hussain
 