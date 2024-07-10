Nick Wehry accused of cheating in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, per report

One of the male contestants at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nick Wehry, has been accused of cheating during the sanctioned event, according to a report.

The New York Post reported Tuesday, citing two anonymous sources, that video showed Wehry moved an additional plate onto the stack in front of him after the competition had ended, eventually increasing his score by five full hot dogs. Empty plates are used to determine the official tally of consumed hot dogs at the event, and the Post reported that Wehry lingered on the stage and was captured on video, appearing to shuffle and move items — including at least one plate — around the table in front of him.

Wehry, who was originally credited with 46.75 hot dogs, finished in fourth place, but a recount later revealed an additional plate, boosting his score by five, to 51.75. According to the Post, Wehry’s prize for placing fourth was $1,000.

Major League Eating (MLE) is the organization that officially sanctions the event. Patrick “Deep Dish” Bertoletti, 39, won the men’s event with a total of 58 hot dogs and buns.

Wehry denied the allegations in a text message to the Post, saying he “stole nothing,” while also denying the claim that he “demanded a recount” of his original score.

“If MLE determines I was miscounted then fix my number,” Wehry told the Post. “My placing did not change if this was the case. I would never want to take a placing or number I didn’t earn. I would never cheat at a contest, regardless of why. People that know me know that.”

According to the Post, Wehry is the husband of Miki Sudo, the women’s champion, whose score of 51 hot dogs and buns marked the first time a female competitor had eclipsed the 50 hot dog threshold.

“I was watching Nick the entire time, there is a camera on him the entire time, there’s no way the judges got it wrong,” Sudo told The Post by phone.

According to the Post, MLE conducted an investigation into the cheating allegations and declined to overturn the results.

“MLE investigated, carefully considering the complaint and reviewing video provided to us,” the organization said in a statement, according to the Post. “Like many other professional sports leagues, it is our policy to not overturn judges’ decisions after the final results have been recorded.”