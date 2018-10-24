Curtain Call: ‘110 in the Shade’ and more previews, openings Oct. 26-Nov. 1

The cast of BoHo Theatre's production of "110 in the Shade. | | Provided Photo

SHOW OF THE WEEK

“110 in the Shade”: BoHo Theatre stages the musical based on N. Richard Nash’s play “The Rainmaker,” with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones (the songwriting team behind “The Fantasticks” and “I Do! I Do!). Neala Barron, who earned raves for her performances in Porchlight Music Theatre’s “Merrily We Roll Along” and The Hypocrites’ “The Adding Machine,” stars as Lizzie Curry, an Independent farmwoman looking for love in the Depression-era Dust Bowl. Peter Marston Sullivan directs his final show as BoHo artistic director. Previews begin Oct. 28, opens Nov. 3; to Dec. 16. BoHo Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $35; bohotheatre.com

OTHER SHOWS

“Frankenstein”: Manual Cinema’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic gothic tale. Previews begin Nov. 1, opens Nov. 10; to Dec. 2. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $50-$74; courttheatre.org

Hedwig Dances: Performing “Futura,” a multidisciplinary dance choreographed by artistic director Jan Bartoszek. Nov. 1-3. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan, $30; dance.colum.edu

“The Last Session”: Musical about a group of singers, friends and band mates who reunite to record a final album when a surprise guest spoils what was to be a nice goodbye party; directed by Christopher Pazdernik. Previews begin Oct. 26, opens Oct. 28; to Dec. 2. Refuge Theatre Project at Atlas Arts Studio, 4809 N. Ravenswood, $30; refugetheatre.com

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood”: The musical based on Charles Dickens’ final, unfinished novel is a whodunit that invites the audience to solve the mystery. Opens Oct. 26; to Nov. 18. Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, $25; saintsebastianplayers.org

“Neverland”: A new ensemble-devised adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan” chronicles the final days of Neverland; directed by Olivia Lilley. Previews begin Oct. 26, opens Oct. 29; to Dec. 2. Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston, $20; propthtr.org

“This Bitter Earth”: Harrison David Rivers’ drama in which love is challenged by divisive political realities; directed by Mikael Burke. Previews begin Nov. 1, opens Nov. 8; to Dec. 8. About Face Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $20-$38; aboutfacetheatre.com