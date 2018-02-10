Award-winning composer Johann Johannsson dead at 48

In this Jan. 11, 2015 file photo, Johann Johannsson poses in the press room with the award for best original score for "The Theory of Everything" at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Johann Johannsson, an award-winning composer and producer who combined classical sounds and modern electronics on the acclaimed soundtracks to “The Theory of Everything” and “Sicario,” has died at age 48.

His manager Tim Husom announced that Johannsson was found dead Friday in his Berlin apartment. More details were not immediately available.

“Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew,” Husom said in a statement Saturday.

Rosalie Voss, who runs the European office of Redbird Music, told The Associated Press that the cause of death was currently unknown and that police were investigating.

“We are waiting to find out more in the coming days,” Voss said.

Voss said Johannsson is survived by a daughter in Copenhagen, Denmark and family in Iceland.

A native of Reykjavík, Iceland who started out as a rock guitarist, Johannsson won a Golden Globe and received Grammy and Oscar nominations for his score for “The Theory of Everything,” the 2014 film starring Eddie Redmayne as physicist Stephen Hawking.

Johannsson also received an Oscar nomination for the 2015 movie “Sicario.” His score for “Arrival,” a 2016 release, brought him Golden Globe, BAFTA and Grammy nominations. Last year, he worked with Darren Aronofsky on “Mother!” which starred Jennifer Lawrence.

Johannsson also recorded several albums of his own, including “Fordlandia” and “Orphee.”

Associated Press