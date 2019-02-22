Big Lebowski pop-up lets you channel your inner Dude with food, drinks
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
First there was the Super Bowl commercial featuring Jeff Bridges reprising his “The Big Lebowski” role as The Dude. Now comes the The Dude’s Abode: The Big Lebowski Pop-Up.
It’s Lebowski mania!
Bridges, of course, has nothing to do with the pop-up (hey, there’s always a chance he just might saunter in), but there’s much to do and enjoy at the cult classic film’s namesake bar/eatery holding court upstairs at The Rookery, 2109 W. Chicago, through March 16 (starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights only; 21+over).
“I’m a film buff and collect memorabilia from the movies I love,” says Chris Montgomery, owner/partner of The Rookery on his restaurant’s Facebook page. “I am a huge Coen brothers fan, and this is a fan tribute to one of my favorite films.”
Fans (and everyone else) can enjoy Big Lebowski-inspired food and cocktails, including:
Lebowski-inspired White Russians:
– The Dude (Smirnoff vodka, Kahlua, cream)
– The Big Lebowski (Evan Williams Bourbon, Maple, Benedictine, cream, coffee bitters)
– For Christ’s Sake, Dude (Smirnoff vodka, Kahlua, egg nog
Lebowski-inspired cocktails:
– Shut The F*— Up, Donny (three sheets barrel aged rum, Curacao, Falernum, Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Folgers instant coffee)
– Bunny’s Toe: peach brandy, champagne, Peychaud’s Bitters, Gummy toe
– Nobody F—- With The Jesus (Aguardiente, Blanc Vermouth, Creme de Violette, Amaro Meletti, Orange Bitters, butterfly pea flower extract)
Lebowski-inspired food:
– Gutter Ball Nachos (root beer braised pulled pork, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted peppers, pickled chilis, lime creme and cilantro)
– The Dude Burger (two 4-oz beef patties, spicy cheese sauce, romaine, tomatoes, french fried onion rings, served with house fries tossed in shallot garlic oil and parmesan)
– Jackie Treehorn’s Southern Fried Fish Tacos (three corn shell tacos filled with Southern fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and roasted chili sauce)
So there you have it.