Big Lebowski pop-up lets you channel your inner Dude with food, drinks

Now through March 16, you can check out The Dude's Abode: The Big Lebowski Pop-Up upstairs at The Rookery. | Liz Peterson

First there was the Super Bowl commercial featuring Jeff Bridges reprising his “The Big Lebowski” role as The Dude. Now comes the The Dude’s Abode: The Big Lebowski Pop-Up.

It’s Lebowski mania!

Bridges, of course, has nothing to do with the pop-up (hey, there’s always a chance he just might saunter in), but there’s much to do and enjoy at the cult classic film’s namesake bar/eatery holding court upstairs at The Rookery, 2109 W. Chicago, through March 16 (starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights only; 21+over).

“I’m a film buff and collect memorabilia from the movies I love,” says Chris Montgomery, owner/partner of The Rookery on his restaurant’s Facebook page. “I am a huge Coen brothers fan, and this is a fan tribute to one of my favorite films.”

Fans (and everyone else) can enjoy Big Lebowski-inspired food and cocktails, including:

Lebowski-inspired White Russians:

– The Dude (Smirnoff vodka, Kahlua, cream)

– The Big Lebowski (Evan Williams Bourbon, Maple, Benedictine, cream, coffee bitters)

– For Christ’s Sake, Dude (Smirnoff vodka, Kahlua, egg nog

Lebowski-inspired cocktails:

– Shut The F*— Up, Donny (three sheets barrel aged rum, Curacao, Falernum, Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Folgers instant coffee)

– Bunny’s Toe: peach brandy, champagne, Peychaud’s Bitters, Gummy toe

– Nobody F—- With The Jesus (Aguardiente, Blanc Vermouth, Creme de Violette, Amaro Meletti, Orange Bitters, butterfly pea flower extract)

Lebowski-inspired food:

– Gutter Ball Nachos (root beer braised pulled pork, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted peppers, pickled chilis, lime creme and cilantro)

– The Dude Burger (two 4-oz beef patties, spicy cheese sauce, romaine, tomatoes, french fried onion rings, served with house fries tossed in shallot garlic oil and parmesan)

– Jackie Treehorn’s Southern Fried Fish Tacos (three corn shell tacos filled with Southern fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and roasted chili sauce)

