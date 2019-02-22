Our Pledge To You

02/22/2019, 06:28pm

Big Lebowski pop-up lets you channel your inner Dude with food, drinks

Now through March 16, you can check out The Dude's Abode: The Big Lebowski Pop-Up upstairs at The Rookery. | Liz Peterson

By Miriam Di Nunzio
First there was the Super Bowl commercial featuring Jeff Bridges reprising his “The Big Lebowski” role as The Dude. Now comes the The Dude’s Abode: The Big Lebowski Pop-Up.

It’s Lebowski mania!

Bridges, of course, has nothing to do with the pop-up (hey, there’s always a chance he just might saunter in), but there’s much to do and enjoy at the cult classic film’s namesake bar/eatery holding court upstairs at The Rookery, 2109 W. Chicago, through March 16 (starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights only; 21+over).

“I’m a film buff and collect memorabilia from the movies I love,” says Chris Montgomery, owner/partner of The Rookery on his restaurant’s Facebook page. “I am a huge Coen brothers fan, and this is a fan tribute to one of my favorite films.”

Fans (and everyone else) can enjoy Big Lebowski-inspired food and cocktails, including:

Lebowski-inspired White Russians:
– The Dude (Smirnoff vodka, Kahlua, cream)
– The Big Lebowski (Evan Williams Bourbon, Maple, Benedictine, cream, coffee bitters)
– For Christ’s Sake, Dude (Smirnoff vodka, Kahlua, egg nog

The Dude cocktail. | Liz Peterson

Lebowski-inspired cocktails:
– Shut The F*— Up, Donny (three sheets barrel aged rum, Curacao, Falernum, Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Folgers instant coffee)
– Bunny’s Toe: peach brandy, champagne, Peychaud’s Bitters, Gummy toe
– Nobody F—- With The Jesus (Aguardiente, Blanc Vermouth, Creme de Violette, Amaro Meletti, Orange Bitters, butterfly pea flower extract)

The Dude Burger | Liz Peterson

Lebowski-inspired food:
– Gutter Ball Nachos (root beer braised pulled pork, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted peppers, pickled chilis, lime creme and cilantro)
– The Dude Burger  (two 4-oz beef patties, spicy cheese sauce, romaine, tomatoes, french fried onion rings, served with house fries tossed in shallot garlic oil and parmesan)
– Jackie Treehorn’s Southern Fried Fish Tacos (three corn shell tacos filled with Southern fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and roasted chili sauce)

So there you have it.

Miriam Di Nunzio

