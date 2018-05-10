Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending May 6

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Twisted Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “The Forgotten Road” by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Adjustment Day” by Chuck Palahniuk (W.W. Norton)

6. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. “The Hellfire Club” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

9. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

10. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

12. “After Anna” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Robert B. Parker’s Old Black Magic” by Ace Atkins (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer (LB/Boudreaux)

15. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “A Higher Loyalty” by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

3. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

4. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. “War on Peace” by Ronan Farrow (W.W. Norton)

6. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “The Light Within Me” by Ainsley Earhardt (Harper)

10. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

11. “Margaritaville” by Sernglia/Turshen (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Through My Father’s Eyes” by Franklin Graham (Thomas Nelson)

13. “The Clean 20” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Embraced” by Lysa TerrKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “The Assault on Intelligence” by Michael V. Hayden (Penguin)