Chicago rapper Chief Keef targeted by shooter in New York City: report

Chief Keef relaxes before a performance at The Attic in Hollywood on August 13, 2014. | Sun-Times Media FILE PHOTO

Chicago rapper Chief Keef was shot at early Saturday morning outside a hotel in New York City.

The shooting happened outside a Times Square hotel around 6 a.m. as Keef was returning from a night out, TMZ is reporting.

The bullet missed the rapper and hit hotel signage. Police told the New York Post it might have been the result of a feud with Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine.

Chief Keef, 22, whose real name is Keith Cozart, is from Englewood. He gained national attention after Kanye West remixed his song “I Don’t Like.”