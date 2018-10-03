Christian Bale as Dick Cheney revealed in first ‘Vice’ trailer: WATCH

Christian Bale stars as former vice president Dick Cheney in "Vice." | YouTube/Annapurna FIlms

Talk about a transformation.

Actor Christian Bale completely morphs into Dick Cheney for his role as the former secretary of state in “Vice,” as the film’s first trailer revealed Wednesday.

See for yourself:

The actor shaved his head and gained nearly 40 pounds for the biopic, which chronicles Cheney’s role in the George W. Bush White House.

Amy Adams co-stars as wife Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as president Bush, Steve Carell as secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld and Tyler Perry as Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Colin Powell. Directed by Adam McKay, Vice” is set for a Christmas Day release.