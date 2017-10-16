‘Daily Show’ guests in Chicago: Common, Duncan, Lena Waithe, Vic Mensa

Rapper Common appears on a 2016 episode of "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." | COMEDY CENTRAL

No outside ringers will be occupying the guest chair as “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” begins its four-day run of shows in Chicago.

Comedy Central announced today that the lineup on this week’s episodes at the Athenaeum Theatre will include nothing but Chicagoans, starting today with rapper and actor Common.

Coming up later:

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and former gang member turned activist Curtis Toler on Tuesday.

Emmy-winning “Master of None” actor and writer Lena Waithe on Wednesday.

Grammy-nominated rapper Vic Mensa.

All tickets have been claimed for the shows, which will air Monday through Thursday at 10 p.m.