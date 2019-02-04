Demi Lovato deletes Twitter account after backlash over 21 Savage memes

In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Demi Lovato shut down her Twitter account Sunday after users piled on criticism of her laughing at memes about 21 Savage.

The rapper was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Sunday and reportedly faces deportation. When the news came out that he may actually be British, memes shortly followed.

In a now-deleted tweet, Lovato said, “So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

Lovato later followed up with, “FYI this is the shit I’m laughing at.. not the fact that anyone is getting deported.”

21 Savage fr British 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YfytS6MKos — Noel (@NoelCampos15) February 4, 2019

Some 21 Savage fans were not amused, saying they felt the singer was taking a cheap shot at someone else’s misfortune.

One of them was rapper Wale, who said, “Why is somebody freedom funny … I don’t get the joke.”

Why is somebody freedom funny … I don’t get the joke https://t.co/Eyf4clympS — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

Migos rapper Offset also spoke up: “All the memes and shit aint funny when somebody going through some.”

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

Many users, though, thought it was a little much to pile onto Lovato when others were laughing at the same memes.

Especially when some of the backlash came as criticism of Lovato’s drug use. The singer was hospitalized in July after an apparent drug overdose.

Lovato later clarified that this is the meme she found funny:

Not long after she deleted her Twitter account, Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke…not have I EVER laughed at that,” she said. “The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction, let alone their OD.”

“Lastly, I wasn’t making fun on anything having to do with deportations or even anything against him,” she continued. “I was laughing at who the (expletive) knew 21 Savage was British? … I’m sorry if I upset people truly.”

“Yo @wale if you wanna talk, then answer my dms,” she finished.

Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety just a few weeks ago.