Jussie Smollett nominated for NAACP Award, no word on whether he’ll attend show

Jussie Smollett leaves court after prosecutors dropped charges against him for allegedly staging a hate crime attack on himself. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Just days after the prosecutors dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, who had been indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, the “Empire” actor could again make headlines.

Smollett is nominated for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, scheduled for Saturday. Six-time host and “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson told Variety on Wednesday that he hopes to see the controversial actor there.

“I hope he wins,” Anderson added. “I’m happy for him that the system worked for him in his favor because the system isn’t always fair, especially for people of color. So I’m glad it worked out for him.”

USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for Smollett in regards to his attendance.

This is the fourth consecutive year Smollett has been nominated in the Image Awards’ Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. He previously won in that category in 2017 and has also nabbed three different music-related Image Awards for his work on “Empire,” according to IMDb. He’s been in attendance for the last three award shows.

“It’s not my place or any other person’s place to judge him or what not, but I’m glad the he’s nominated,” Anderson concluded. “I hope he wins because I’d be interested to hear his speech.”

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY

