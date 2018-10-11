Kanye West lunching with Trump today; Chicago crime on the menu

Kanye West, joined on the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field by his son Saint, threw out a ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago White Sox game last month. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Rapper Kanye West, raised in Chicago, lunches with President Donald Trump today to discuss, among other items, crime in Chicago.

Here’s a preview from deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley:

“Today at approximately 12:30 PM EDT, President Trump will host a working lunch in the private dining room off the Oval Office with award-winning Rapper, Producer, and Fashion Designer, Kanye West, Hall of Fame Running Back, Jim Brown, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor, Jared Kushner and Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor, Ivanka Trump.

“The discussion will be centered on President Trump’s historic work to benefit all Americans such as urban revitalization, the creation of Opportunity Zones, new workforce training programs, record highs in African American employment, the creation of manufacturing jobs, ideas from his meeting with African American pastors, potential future clemencies, and addressing the massive violent crime surge in Chicago.

Lunch Menu:

Appetizer

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Glaze

Main Course

Roasted Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus