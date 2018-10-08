Trump wants Chicago cops to have more stop-and-frisk power; bad idea, says Rahm

President Donald Trump speaks Monday at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference in Orlando, Fla. | Alex Brandon/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Once again focusing on Chicago crime, President Donald Trump on Monday said the city should implement a “stop and frisk” policy and get out of what he called a “terrible” agreement between the ACLU and the police department made after a study showed the stops targeted minorities.

Trump, speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Orlando, also said he was instructing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “immediately” go to Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times has learned the Justice Department will have announcements on Chicago later this week.

It’s not clear from Trump’s comments if he was aware that the Chicago Police Department already conducts “stop and frisk,” but under restrictions stemming from a 2015 agreement.

If Trump is saying the Chicago Police Department should “do” stop and frisk, it already is. If the president is saying we should have unfettered, unsupervised stop-and-frisk — the subject of study and criticism pre-2015 — then that’s a different thing.

“I have directed the attorney general’s office to immediately go to the great City of Chicago to help straighten out the terrible shooting wave,” Trump said.

“I am going to straighten it out, going to straighten it out fast. There is no reason for what’s going on there.

“I’ve told them to work with local authorities to try to change the terrible deal the City of Chicago entered into with ACLU which ties law enforcement’s hands and to strongly consider stop and frisk. It works and it was meant for problems like Chicago.”

Trump then cited the success that Rudy Giuliani, now a Trump advisor, had with stop-and-frisk when he was the New York City mayor.

Last March, retired federal Magistrate Arlander Keys, overseeing the agreement, said in a report that the Chicago Police Department has “come a long way” to alleviate the concerns of civil rights activists about officers stopping minorities for questioning.

Keys studied cops’ stops under an agreement that took effect on Jan. 1, 2016 between the department and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU had criticized the police for disproportionately stopping minorities and failing to list lawful reasons for stops on the “contact cards” they were supposed to fill out.

Later, on Air Force One, Trump also discussed Chicago crime with embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, as the potential for his resignation or firing seems to have diminished for now.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he welcomes federal reinforcements — in the the form of more ATF, DEA and FBI agents — to “take down gang leadership” and stop the “drug trade.”

But, that’s not the kind of help Donald Trump is offering.

He’s talking about a return to “stop-and-frisk” policies that run contrary to Chicago’s ongoing effort to repair shattered public trust between citizens and police, the mayor said.

“The failed policies he’s talking about have no place for a city that’s working together with communities about how to build — not only trust, but a collaborative and cooperative relationship,” the mayor said Monday.

“So, while resources are always welcome, the idea of what President Trump is talking about is not only not welcome — it’s antithetical to what we’re working on, and that is about a strong, pro-active, professional police department.”

Emanuel said he doesn’t “want to get into a statistical” debate with Trump.

But the lame-duck mayor noted that “overall gun violence was down…about 20 percent” of 2017 in Chicago and that promising trend was repeated during the first nine months of this year.

“We have two years back-to-back with significant declines, but not to the level I want to see as mayor or Superintendent [Eddie] Johnson wants to see,” he said.

In August 2015, the ACLU pressed for expanded reporting on investigatory stops in Chicago after releasing a study showing minorities have been predominately targeted for stops here.

The ACLU found Chicago Police officers made more than a 250,000 stops from May through August 2014 without arrests, far more than in New York City at the peak of that police department’s stop-and-frisk practices. Most of those stopped were African-Americans.

The additional information on the investigatory stop reports was intended to help a retired federal magistrate judge evaluate whether officers were following the constitution when they make street stops.

The forms, which police found burdensome, were streamlined twice after murders spiked and street stops plummeted.

But the Fraternal Order of Police argued again after a weekend bloodbath in August that the last round of changes made in January 2017 would not be enough to reverse an 80 percent drop in street stops.

In a post on the union’s blog, the FOP warned that the weekend bloodbath that left 71 people shot – 12 fatally – could be “a hint of what it is to come if the war on police continues” with a consent decree imposing “drastic new police oversight.”

“The FOP has argued that these measures will make policing even more difficult in Chicago, burdening officers with endless bureaucracy, paper work and ambiguous policies that ultimately will be used to arbitrarily discipline officers,” the blog post states.

The union noted that “among those cheering” the consent decree was the American Civil Liberties Union, which “entered into the lawsuit that seeks to create” a consent decree culminating in the appointment of a federal monitor to ride herd over CPD.

In the fall of 2015, Emanuel contended during a closed-door meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and 20 big-city mayors and police chiefs that police officers across the nation were becoming “fetal” because they’re afraid their videotaped encounters with the public will end up on YouTube.

Less than two months later, the pullback by Chicago Police officers got dramatically worse. It happened after the court-ordered release of the video showing white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

The August FOP blog post pointed to an academic study by University of Utah researchers, entitled “The ACLU Effect.”

The union claims that study “demonstrated clearly that ACLU policies imposed upon the Chicago Police Department led to a 2012 spike in Chicago homicides.” Other academics who have studied the issue suggest street stops have a more modest impact on crime overall.