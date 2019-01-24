‘Kinky Boots,’ Disney on Ice and more cool things to do in Chicago Jan. 25-31

Making entertainment plans for the coming week? We’ve got some suggestions for you to consider when it comes to theater, music, family fun and more:

FAMILY FUN: ‘Disney On Ice’

It’s a whole new adventure for Mickey and his movie pals in “Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party,” Jan. 24-27 and Feb. 7-10 at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Dramatically different from previous Disney ice show extravaganzas, this one is truly immersive with the show taking place in the air, on the ice and in the audience. Contemporary choreography and musical score complement the characters and songs from Disney films including “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Moana,” “Coco” and more. Show times and ticket prices vary.

MOVIES: Found Footage Festival

For years, Joe Pickett (of the Onion) and Nick Prueher (“Late Show with David Letterman”) have collected VHS oddities. The duo brings some of this collection to Chicago for two screenings of their Found Footage Festival. The first, “Cherished Gems” (9:30 p.m. Jan. 25), features finds ranging from a curious industrial training video to a forsaken home movie found at Goodwill. The second, “After Dark” (9:30 p.m. Jan. 26), includes disturbing and misguided VHS thrift store finds. At Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $15, $25 for both screenings.

MUSIC: Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs — aka brothers Michael and Brian D’Addario — are modern-day rock provocateurs on so many levels. Their 2016 debut disc “Do, Hollywood,” proved they could tackle anything the music genre world could throw at them. Their 2018 followup, “Go To School,” traversed an entirely different realm: “a dark rock musical that tells the story of a chimpanzee adopted by humans and raised as a boy named Shane that comes of age through the pitfalls of high school and finds his redemption in a very dramatic way.” In an interview with the Sun-Times published today, Brian explained: “It kind of felt like what we experienced in school in a way but through this character that could bring the story into a heightened reality.” The duo is mulling a possible stage musical based on the album. Lemon Twigs headline Metro, 3730 N. Clark, at 8 p.m. Jan. 25. Tickets: $18 (in advance)

THEATER: ‘Kinky Boots’

The six-time Tony Award-winning musical is back in town. Running through Jan. 27, you can catch the show, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Based on the hit film of the same name, “Kinky Boots” tells the story of a young man who reluctantly takes over the family shoe manufacturing business and through a new friendship with a local cabaret star, discovers the true meaning of love and success. Tickets: $25-$85.

MUSIC: Alejandro Escovedo

Texas singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo returns for a three-night stand at City Winery with Don Antonio, the all-instrumental Italian group that also played on “The Crossing,” his new concept album about two boys, one from Mexico, one from Italy, who meet in Texas and together chase their rock ‘n’ roll dreams. At 8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 2, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$55.

MUSEUMS: ‘Caravans of Gold…’

“Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture and Exchange Across Medieval Saharan Africa” is the first major exhibit to showcase the lost kingdoms and commercial centers of Africa via centuries-old artifacts from sites around the Sahara Desert and artwork from West and North Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Weaving stories about interconnected histories, the exhibit celebrates West Africa’s historic and unrecognized global significance. Jan. 26-July 21 at the Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University, 40 Arts Circle, Evanston. Admission is free.

DANCE: Spectrum Dance Theater

Choreographer Donald Byrd returns to Chicago for the first time in 24 years with Spectrum Dance Theater and the next installment in the company’s critically acclaimed “Rambunctious” series. Byrd’s athletic choreography is showcased in the new work “Rambunctious Iteration #3 — The Immigrants,” which celebrates the contributions of immigrant composers to the American cultural landscape. At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Dance Center of Columbia College, 1306 S. Michigan. Tickets: $10-$30.

FOOD: Chicago Restaurant Week

One of the highlights of our snowy, cold winters is always Chicago Restaurant Week. It’s more like two weeks — Jan. 25-Feb. 7 — as nearly 400 restaurants offer special prix fixe menus. Prices start at $24 for brunch/lunch and $36 and $48 for dinner. It’s the perfect time to visit a favorite or try something new. Check out the list of restaurants and peruse menus here.