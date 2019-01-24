‘Dead Man Walking,’ ‘Queen of Spades’ among new Lyric Opera season

"The Barber of Seville" kicks off Lyric Opera's 2019-2020 season on Sept. 28. | Robert Kusel Photo

Six new and new-to-Chicago productions will be among the offerings for Lyric Opera’s 2019-2020 season, it was announced Thursday.

Alongside works by Tchaikovsky, Terrence McNally, Rossini, Verdi and three complete performances of the “Ring” cycle will be the Tony Award-winning musical “42nd Street,” the latest “Broadway at Lyric” series production.

Subscription series tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at lyricopera.org.

Here’s the season lineup:

“The Barber of Seville” (Rossini, Sept. 28-Oct. 27), starring Adam Plachetka, Mariane Crebassa, Lawrence Brownlee. Directed by Rob Ashford, with Sir Andrew Davis, conductor.

“Luisa Miller” (Verdi, Oct. 12-31), starring Krassimira Stoyanova, Joseph Calleja, Quinn Kelsey, Christian Van Horn. Directed by Francesca Zambello, with Enrique Mazzola, conductor.

“Dead Man Walking” (Chicago premiere, by Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally, Nov. 2-22) recounts the story of Sister Helen Prejean and convicted murderer/death row inmate Joseph De Rocher. Starring Patricia Racette, Ryan McKinny, Clay Hilley. Directed by Leonard Foglia, with Nicole Paiement, conductor.

“Don Giovanni” (Mozart, Nov. 14-Dec. 8), starring Ildar Abdrazakov, Rachel Willis-Sorensen, Amanda Majeski, Ying Fang. Directed by Robert Falls, with James Gaffigan, conductor.

“The Three Queens” (Donizetti, semi-staged concert, Dec. 1-7), starring Sondra Radvanovsky performing the finales of “Anna Bolena,” “Maria Stuarda” and “Roberto Devereux.” Directed by Matthew Ozawa, with Riccardo Frizza, conductor.

“Madama Butterfly” (Puccini, Feb. 6-March 8, 2020), starring Ana Maria Martinez and Brian Jadge, Lianna Haroutounian and Brandon Jovanovich, Deborah Nansteel. Directed by Louisa Muller, with Henrik Nanasi, conductor.

“The Queen of Spades (Pikovaya Dama)” (Tchaikovsky, Feb. 15-March 1, 2020) starring Brandon Jovanovich, Sondra Radvanovsky, Jane Henschel, Elizabeth DeShong. Directed by Benjamin Davis, with Sir Andrew Davis, conductor.

“Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods)” (Wagner, new production April 4 and 11, 2020) starring Christine Goerke, Burkhard Fritz, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, Stephen Milling, Brian Mulligan, Mary Elizabeth Williams. Directed by David Pountney, with Sir Andrew Davis, conductor.

“The Ring of the Nibelung (Der Ring des Nibelungen)” (Wagner):

— “Das Rheingold (The Rhine Gold)” April 13, 20, 27, 2020, starring Eric Owens, Samuel Youn, Stefan Margita, Robert Brubaker, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner. Directed by David Pountney, with Sir Andrew Davis, conductor.

— “Die Walküre (The Valkyrie)” April 14, 21, 29, 2020, starring Christine Goerke, Eric Owens, Elisabet Strid, Brandon Jovanovich, Tanja Ariane Baumbartner. Directed by David Pountney, with Sir Andrew Davis, conductor.

— “Siegfried” (April 16, 23 and May 1, 2020), starring Christine Goerke, Burkhard Fritz, Eric Owens, Matthias Klink. Directed by David Pountney, with Sir Andrew Davis, conductor.

— “Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods)” April 18, 25 and May 3, 2020, starring Christine Goerke, Burkhard Fritz, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, Stephen Milling, Brian Mulligan, Mary Elizabeth Williams. Directed by David Pountney, with Sir Andrew Davis, conductor.

“42nd Street” May 29-June 21, 2020. Directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear in a production created by the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. Cast and conductor will be announced at a later date.

“Blue” (by Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson, June 19-28, 2020) at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Navy Pier. Directed by Thompson. Cast and conductor will be announced at a later date.

For complete season information, including a schedule of special events/concerts, visit lyricopera.org.