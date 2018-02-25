Michelle Obama to release memoir in November

NEW YORK — Michelle Obama’s memoir is coming out November 13.

The former first lady tweeted Sunday that the book is called “Becoming.” She is calling her memoir a “deeply personal experience.”

She and her husband, former President Barack Obama, last year reached a joint agreement with Penguin Random House for their respective books. The deal is believed to be well in excess of $30 million.

Memoirs by former first ladies usually sell well and Michelle Obama’s memoir is highly anticipated. She is admired around the world and has never told her story at length. Her only previous book was a 2012 work on gardening, “American Grown.”

“Writing ‘Becoming’ has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life,” Mrs. Obama said in Sunday’s official announcement. “In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

Barack Obama, who has written the million-sellers “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope,” has not yet scheduled his memoir.

Mrs. Obama will set out on global tour in support of the book’s publication later this year. Tour stops will be announced at a later date. Book info is available at www.becomingmichelleobama.com.

Associated Press Contributing: Miriam Di Nunzio