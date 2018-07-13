Nancy Sinatra Sr., the first of singer Frank Sinatra’s four wives, has died. She was 101.
Mrs. Sinatra (nee Barbato) and the singer had been teenage sweethearts. They married in New Jersey, in February 1939, just as his singing career was taking off. The marriage lasted 12 years. The two were parents to three children, the late Frank Sinatra Jr., a singer/musician who toiled in the shadow of his famous father, singer/actress Nancy Sinatra and singer/film producer Tina Sinatra.
Nancy Sinatra shared the news of her mother’s passing Friday, via Twitter, referring to her mom as “a blessing and the light of my life.”
Frank Sinatra married actress Ava Gardner less than one week after divorcing Nancy. He and Gardner divorced in 1957. He married actress Mia Farrow in 1966; they divorced two years later. Sinatra’s fourth and final wife, Barbara Marx, passed away in 2017. She and Frank had been married for 22 years at the time of his passing in 1998. Nancy Sinatra never remarried.