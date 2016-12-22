Oprah reveals her 40-pound weight loss

Oprah Winfrey is headed to the supermarket aisle with her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes. | AP file photo

Oprah Winfrey today revealed she has lost 40 pounds over a two-year period.

The icon, followed Weight Watchers’ “Beyond the Scale” lifestyle program since 2015, which includes an exercise program as well as eating right.

RELATED

Michelle Obama chats with Oprah about life in, after White House

In an interview with People, Winfrey said:

“I try to do something every day that allows me to feel active, and I don’t make myself crazy about it,” she told PEOPLE. “I just know that movement and flexibility, particularly the older you get, is what makes you feel alive. So I don’t want to just be alive, I want to feel it.”

Winfrey is a 10-percent shareholder of the Weight Watchers company. The company today launched a new weight loss campaign under the banner “Live Fully”; Winfrey is featured in the first two TV ads, which begin airing Dec.26.

Read more here.

Winfrey is also set to release her new cookbook, “Food, Health and Happiness” on Jan. 3, the first release called An Oprah Book under Flatiron Books.

According to AP: “Shedding pounds is Winfrey’s financial gain as well as Weight Watchers. The media mogul spent about $43.2 million in October 2015 for 6.4 million shares. On Thursday, that stake was worth about $77 million, as its shares rose 15 percent to $12.12 in early trading.

But even Oprah has been unable to outpace enormous changes in the weight loss market. Weight Watchers has been facing increasing competition from free apps and technology that tracks food intake and exercise. So far this year, shares of Weight Watchers International Inc. are down 50 percent.

Last week, the New York company announced a new plan that would give subscribers an Apple Watch if they pay $99 and $34.95 a month for 12 months.”

Contributing: Associated Press