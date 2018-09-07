Riot Fest full lineup, and single ticket sales announced

After much speculation about the fate of the 2018 Riot Fest music festival slated for Sept. 14-16 at Douglas Park, organizers on Fridays put to rest all the rumors and trepidation by releasing the long-awaited full lineup, daily schedule and single-day ticket sales.

The biggest news surrounding the fest came about recently with the news that Blink 182 would not be appearing at the festival due to health issues concerning drummer Travis Barker. The band was replaced by the addition of Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday. Also announced Friday are the additions of Street Dogs, the Dangerous Summer, Beach Rats, Just Friends, Archie Powell & the Exports, Typesetter, and Blood People.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets are now available, as are two-day passes. Douglas Park is located at 1401 S. Sacramento.

Here’s the full lineup. Visit riotfest.org for more information.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Weezer

Young the Giant

Taking Back Sunday

Dropkick Murphys

Bleachers

Atmosphere

Flogging Molly

Cypress Hill

Matt and Kim

Sum 41

The Front Bottoms

K.Flay

Digable Planets

Liz Phair

SWMRS

The Aquabats

Lagwagon

Pussy Riot

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers

Face To Face

Arkells

FLOR

The Fever 333

Speedy Ortiz

Direct Hit!

The Bombpops • Archie Powell and the Exports • Typesetter • Blood People

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Beck

Elvis Costello and the Imposters

Interpol

Jerry Lee Lewis

The Jesus Lizard

The Voidz

Twin Peaks

Cat Power

Gary Numa

Killing Joke

Hot Snakes

Wolfmother

Andrew W.K.

Reignwolf

GWAR

Street Dogs

Conflict

Adolescents

Cobra Skulls

Piebald

HEALTH

The Frights

The Districts

Bully

Lower Class Brats

Badflower

Mannequin Pussy

Total Chaos

Beach Bunny

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Run the Jewels

Incubus

Blondie

Alkaline Trio

Father John Misty

Bad Religion

Underoath

Suicidal Tendencies

Bullet For My Valentine

Clutch

The Wonder Years

Johnny Marr

Superchunk

JD McPherson

FEAR

The Bouncing Souls

Dillinger Four

The Avengers

Calpurnia

Kevin Devine

The Audition

Spitalfield

The Dangerous Summer

Mom Jeans

Beach Rats

Pronoun

Super Whatevr

Save Face

Beach Goons

Just Friends

No Small Children