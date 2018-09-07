After much speculation about the fate of the 2018 Riot Fest music festival slated for Sept. 14-16 at Douglas Park, organizers on Fridays put to rest all the rumors and trepidation by releasing the long-awaited full lineup, daily schedule and single-day ticket sales.
The biggest news surrounding the fest came about recently with the news that Blink 182 would not be appearing at the festival due to health issues concerning drummer Travis Barker. The band was replaced by the addition of Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday. Also announced Friday are the additions of Street Dogs, the Dangerous Summer, Beach Rats, Just Friends, Archie Powell & the Exports, Typesetter, and Blood People.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets are now available, as are two-day passes. Douglas Park is located at 1401 S. Sacramento.
Here’s the full lineup. Visit riotfest.org for more information.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Weezer
Young the Giant
Taking Back Sunday
Dropkick Murphys
Bleachers
Atmosphere
Flogging Molly
Cypress Hill
Matt and Kim
Sum 41
The Front Bottoms
K.Flay
Digable Planets
Liz Phair
SWMRS
The Aquabats
Lagwagon
Pussy Riot
Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers
Face To Face
Arkells
FLOR
The Fever 333
Speedy Ortiz
Direct Hit!
The Bombpops • Archie Powell and the Exports • Typesetter • Blood People
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Beck
Elvis Costello and the Imposters
Interpol
Jerry Lee Lewis
The Jesus Lizard
The Voidz
Twin Peaks
Cat Power
Gary Numa
Killing Joke
Hot Snakes
Wolfmother
Andrew W.K.
Reignwolf
GWAR
Street Dogs
Conflict
Adolescents
Cobra Skulls
Piebald
HEALTH
The Frights
The Districts
Bully
Lower Class Brats
Badflower
Mannequin Pussy
Total Chaos
Beach Bunny
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Run the Jewels
Incubus
Blondie
Alkaline Trio
Father John Misty
Bad Religion
Underoath
Suicidal Tendencies
Bullet For My Valentine
Clutch
The Wonder Years
Johnny Marr
Superchunk
JD McPherson
FEAR
The Bouncing Souls
Dillinger Four
The Avengers
Calpurnia
Kevin Devine
The Audition
Spitalfield
The Dangerous Summer
Mom Jeans
Beach Rats
Pronoun
Super Whatevr
Save Face
Beach Goons
Just Friends
No Small Children