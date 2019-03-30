Rolling Stones tour postponed for Mick Jagger’s medical recovery

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The statement added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No more details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami and arrive at Soldier Field for concerts June 21 and 25.

Jagger says in the statement he hates letting the fans down but he’s “looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise fans to hold on to their existing tickets because they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.