Soulja Boy bashes Drake: ‘I taught him everything he knows’

The Twittersphere lit up Wednesday after Chicago rapper Soulja Boy bashed Drake (and a few more of his contemporaries) during a Breakfast Club interview (his first on the show) in which Charlamagne the God and DJ Envy prodded “Drake was the biggest rapper in the world.”

Soulja leapt from his chair insisting he taught Drake a thing or two about rap.

“Stop playing with me like I ain’t teach Drake everything he know,” an agitated Soulja Boy said as he walked around the studio booth.

Soulja also proclaimed himself “the biggest comeback of 2018” because in 2016 and 2017 he “was presented in such a way that people counted me out” despited working with Drake, Nicki Minaj and more during that time. “I’m the reason these new artists get signed. … I discovered Chief Keef. I’m the first big artist who worked with Lil B, Chief Keef, Riff Raff” Soulja continued. “… I’

The mention of Kanye West’s name, brought this commentary from Soulja:

“We looking at you like you goofy, bro. You up here supporting Trump and s—, bruh. You supporting Trump, bro?”

Turning to the topic of Kanye’s fashion successes, Soulja had this to say: “You ain’t Walt Disney, you ain’t none of that, bro. You kissed them folks’ a– at Louis Vuitton. You kissed them folks’ a– at Adidas and you came out with two pair of goofy-a– tennis shoes … and that ain’t enough, bro. I’m younger than you. I’m flyer than you.. You cryin’ every week on Twitter about Drake. You gotta stop that s— bro! You look lame!”

On the subject of politics, Soulja added that former president Barack Obama and his daughters follow him on social media. “We need Barack Obama back in office again, bro. I know he did 8 years. We need another four years.”

The full interview (be warned offensive language is featured) can be viewed here.