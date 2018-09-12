Henry Cavill, star of 3 Superman movies, reportedly done playing the superhero

The Man of Steel (Henry Cavill, right) gives the X-ray stinkeye to the Caped Crusader (Ben Affleck) in "Superman v Batman: Dawn of Justice." | Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill, this decade’s big-screen Superman, may have worn the cape for the last time.

The Hollywood Reporter quotes sources saying the actor, now in theaters in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” is through playing the man from Krypton.

The report says Warner Bros., which makes the DC Comics films, recruited Cavill for a costumed cameo in the upcoming “Shazam!,” starring Zachary Levi. But no agreement could be reached and Warner’s interest shifted to a Supergirl movie that would be in a different time frame.

There was no official comment from reps for Warner Bros. or Cavill, who wore the tights in “Man of Steel” (2103), “Batman v. Superman” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017).

This month Netflix announced Cavill will star in its series “The Witcher.”

Meanwhile, other actors in the DC Universe are moving forward with their characters. Jason Momoa stars in a standalone “Aquaman” movie this December, and Gal Gadot will be back in Wonder Woman’s bracelets with a new film in November 2019.