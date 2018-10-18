Have fun in Chicago this weekend, Oct 19-21

There are plenty of fall festivals and Halloween-focused events in Chicago this weekend, as well concerts and even a full-blown parade. Here’a look at a few fun things to do:

Florence and the Machine

WHAT: British indie rocker Florence Welch and her band bring their High as Hope tour to the Chicago this weekend. This is the second to last stop on the group’s 23-stop tour that began earlier this summer. As of right now, there appear to be plenty of tickets available.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison

COST: Tickets start at $44.50, plus fees

MORE INFO: Check Ticketmaster

Logan Center Blues Fest

WHAT: The second annual Logan Center Blues Fest, returns as a three-day celebration with concerts, workshops, film, poetry and conversation honoring the traditions of Chicago’s South Side blues. Among the performers are Chris Thomas King, Charlie Musselwhite, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, John Primer with Steve Bell and Ruthie Foster. There will also be a screening of the documentary film “American Epic” about the first recordings of rural music.

WHEN: October 19, 20 and 21

WHERE: The Logan Center at the University of Chicago, 915 E. 60th St.

COST: Many of the events are free

MORE INFO: Tickets are available on the Logan Center website

Arts in the Dark

WHAT: The 4th Annual “Arts in the Dark” Halloween parade features a parade in the Chicago Loop boasting local theater groups, cultural institutions, floats, puppets and musical performances. The parade steps off at Lake Street and travels south to Van Buren. After the parade, there is a Halloween party for in Millennium Park that includes live DJ, magicians and stilt walkers. Later in the evening, there will be trick-or-treating in Maggie Daley Park.

WHEN: October 20; parade, 6-8 p.m.; Halloween Celebration, 7:30- 9:30 p.m.; trick-or-treating, 8 -10 p.m.

WHERE: The parade marches down State Street, from Lake Street to Van Buren. The halloween celebration centers at “The Bean” in Millennium Park

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Get more information on the Arts in the Dark Facebook page.

CIDER AND ALE FESTIVAL

WHAT: Listen to live music from the comfort of your lawn chair (chairs optional) while you sample ale and seasonal beers from more than 40 local breweries at the Morton Arboretum Cider and Ale Festival. “Designated driver” ticketholders get complimentary water/soda.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

COST: $45-$75 (21+over); $15 “designated driver” tickets. Infants/children not permitted at event.

INFO: Visit the arboretum website

STOOGEFEST 2018: THE THREE STOOGES LIVE VEGAS SHOW

WHAT: Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk! That pretty much sums up all the fun at this impersonator-driven live show (a revival of the MGM Grand stage show from the mid-1990s) filled with classic Stooges slapstick, and a master storyline loosely adapted from classic Three Stooges film shorts. And of course a “pie fight” will ensue. A Q&A with Curly Howard’s grandson, giveaways and meet-and-greet with the cast are also featured.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Oct. 21

WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St Charles

COST: $15-$35

INFO: For tickets visit the theater website

Want more things to do this weekend? Check out these Sun-Times Guides: