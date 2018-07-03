‘Woman in Black’ slated for Chicago’s Royal George Theatre

"The Woman in Black," adapted by Stephan Mallatratt, as presented at the Fortune Theatre, in London. | Mark Douet Photo

It’s been scaring the bejeezus out of theatergoers in London’s West End for 30 years, and now “The Woman In Black” hopes to do likewise in Chicago.

The long-dormant Royal George Theatre mainstage will be the site for Susan Hill’s gothic ghost story, set in a windswept Edwardian mansion filled with secrets of horrific events. The show, adapted by Stephen Malllatratt and directed by Robin Herford, will be presented in its original staging beginning Nov. 18 at the theater, 1641 N. Halsted. The play stars Bradley Aramacost as Arthur Kipps and Adam Wesley Brown as The Actor.

The 2012 film version of Hill’s novel starred Daniel Radcliffe.

Tickets, $49-$69 are available at ticketmaster.com.

Also slated for Chicago’s fall theater season is Michael Morpurgo’s (“War Horse,” “The Lion Butterfly”) critically acclaimed “Private Peaceful,” arriving Oct. 16 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Adapted from Morpurgo’s book by Simon Reade, the play looks at the life of a young WWI soldier facing a firing squad after being convicted of cowardice, and looking back over his life and the close bonds he shares with his older brother. The play stars Shane O’Regan.

The show runs through Nov. 11. For tickets, $40-$45, visit privatepeacefulusa.com.